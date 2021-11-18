Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 15,993.71.

Thursday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index reaching a historical high. The index closed at 15,993.71 up 72.14 for the day. The index had a previous high 15982.3573 on 11/08/2021. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 12.61 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 2.06 to 1 ratio. There were 1566 advancers and 3221 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 88 stocks reached a 52 week high and 315 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.07% for the day; a total of 174.91 points. The current value is 16,482.98.

The Dow Jones index closed down -.17% for the day; a total of -60.1 points. The current value is 35,870.95. Cisco Systems, Inc.(CSCO) had the largest percent change down (-5.51%) while Apple Inc.(AAPL) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.85%.

