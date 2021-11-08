Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 15,982.36.

Monday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index reaching a historical high. The index closed at 15,982.36 up 10.77 for the day. The index had a previous high 15971.5882 on 11/05/2021. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.26 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.21 to 1 ratio. There were 2612 advancers and 2167 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 149 stocks reached a 52 week high and 31 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -.14% for the day; a total of -23.35 points. The current value is 16,336.03.

The Dow Jones index closed up .29% for the day; a total of 104.27 points. The current value is 36,432.22. Nike, Inc.(NKE) had the largest percent change down (-3.19%) while Caterpillar, Inc.(CAT) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.07%.

