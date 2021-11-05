Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 15,971.59.

Friday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index reaching a historical high. The index closed at 15,971.59 up 31.28 for the day. The index had a previous high 15940.3075 on 11/04/2021. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.32 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.22 to 1 ratio. There were 2624 advancers and 2150 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 241 stocks reached a 52 week high and 51 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .08% for the day; a total of 13.14 points. The current value is 16,359.38.

The Dow Jones index closed up .56% for the day; a total of 203.72 points. The current value is 36,327.95. Merck & Company, Inc.(MRK) had the largest percent change down (-9.86%) while Boeing Company (The)(BA) had the largest percent change gain rising 5.37%.

