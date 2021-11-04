Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 15,940.31.

Thursday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index reaching a historical high. The index closed at 15,940.31 up 128.73 for the day. The index had a previous high 15811.5841 on 11/03/2021. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.06 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.22 to 1 ratio. There were 2144 advancers and 2623 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 204 stocks reached a 52 week high and 30 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.25% for the day; a total of 201.74 points. The current value is 16,346.24.

The Dow Jones index closed down -.09% for the day; a total of -33.35 points. The current value is 36,124.23. Dow Inc.(DOW) had the largest percent change down (-3.18%) while Merck & Company, Inc.(MRK) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.1%.

