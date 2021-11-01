Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 15,595.92.

Monday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index reaching a historical high. The index closed at 15,595.92 up 97.53 for the day. The index had a previous high 15498.3884 on 10/29/2021. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.32 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.97 to 1 ratio. There were 3581 advancers and 1207 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 207 stocks reached a 52 week high and 15 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .35% for the day; a total of 54.81 points. The current value is 15,905.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.(CRWD) had the largest percent change down (-4.48%) while Tesla, Inc. (CRWD) had the largest percent change gain rising 8.49%.



The Dow Jones index closed up .26% for the day; a total of 94.28 points. The current value is 35,913.84. Home Depot, Inc. (The)(HD) had the largest percent change down (-1.41%) while Boeing Company (The)(BA) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.65%.

