Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 15,448.12.

Thursday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index reaching a historical high. The index closed at 15,448.12 up 212.28 for the day. The index had a previous high 15374.3274 on 09/07/2021. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.46 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.4 to 1 ratio. There were 3324 advancers and 1385 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 95 stocks reached a 52 week high and 36 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.15% for the day; a total of 179.77 points. The current value is 15,778.16.

The Dow Jones index closed up .68% for the day; a total of 239.79 points. The current value is 35,730.48. Visa Inc.(V) had the largest percent change down (-2.75%) while Merck & Company, Inc.(MRK) had the largest percent change gain rising 6.14%.

