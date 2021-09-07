Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 15,374.33.

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index reaching a historical high. The index closed at 15,374.33 up 10.81 for the day. The index had a previous high 15363.5159 on 09/03/2021. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 3.85 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.64 to 1 ratio. There were 1751 advancers and 2863 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 71 stocks reached a 52 week high and 25 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .15% for the day; a total of 22.9 points. The current value is 15,675.76.

The Dow Jones index closed down -.76% for the day; a total of -269.09 points. The current value is 35,100. 3M Company(MMM) had the largest percent change down (-4.53%) while Walt Disney Company (The)(DIS) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.85%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.