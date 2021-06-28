Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 14,500.51.

Monday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index reaching a historical high. The index closed at 14,500.51 up 140.12 for the day. The index had a previous high 14369.7089 on 06/24/2021. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.25 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.1 to 1 ratio. There were 2152 advancers and 2362 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 117 stocks reached a 52 week high and 13 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.25% for the day; a total of 179.8 points. The current value is 14,524.98.

The Dow Jones index closed down -.44% for the day; a total of -150.57 points. The current value is 34,283.27. Boeing Company (The)(BA) had the largest percent change down (-3.39%) while Intel Corporation(INTC) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.81%.

