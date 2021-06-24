Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 14,369.71.

Thursday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index reaching a historical high. The index closed at 14,369.71 up 97.98 for the day. The index had a previous high 14271.7325 on 06/23/2021. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.28 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.4 to 1 ratio. There were 3113 advancers and 1296 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 104 stocks reached a 52 week high and 9 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .64% for the day; a total of 91.72 points. The current value is 14,365.96.

The Dow Jones index closed up .95% for the day; a total of 322.58 points. The current value is 34,196.82. Apple Inc.(AAPL) had the largest percent change down (-.22%) while Boeing Company (The)(BA) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.87%.

