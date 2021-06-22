Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 14,253.27.

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index reaching a historical high. The index closed at 14,253.27 up 111.79 for the day. The index had a previous high 14174.1431 on 06/14/2021. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.35 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.07 to 1 ratio. There were 2274 advancers and 2132 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 78 stocks reached a 52 week high and 18 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .94% for the day; a total of 133.19 points. The current value is 14,270.42. Pinduoduo Inc.(PDD) had the largest percent change down (-2.05%) while Splunk Inc.(PDD) had the largest percent change gain rising 11.25%.



The Dow Jones index closed up .2% for the day; a total of 68.61 points. The current value is 33,945.58. Merck & Company, Inc.(MRK) had the largest percent change down (-.73%) while Nike, Inc.(NKE) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.85%.

