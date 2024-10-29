Market Chaos Is About to Hit – Are You Ready?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

“Dalio Warns of Risk That US Election Result Will Be Disputed”

– Bloomberg

Thanks, Captain Obvious.

Ray Dalio is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund.

He’s widely regarded in mainstream circles as second only to Warren Buffett in terms of investing acumen.

And last week, he made headlines for predicting that the U.S. presidential election would be disputed.

Gee, ya think?

While we’re making bold predictions, I one of my own…

The sun will set in the West tonight!

Not to insult Mr. Dalio, but of course the election will be disputed. It would be ludicrous to suggest otherwise.

And this isn’t just a Donald Trump thing. Kamala Harris intends to dispute the results if she loses as well because her opponent is a “threat to America,” as she says.

This year’s election will drag on for weeks… maybe even months.

And it will likely only conclude with a Supreme Court ruling sometime between Election Day on November 5 and inauguration day on January 20.

That means not only political and social strife… but also stock market chaos.

So as an investor… you better hold on to your hat.

The kind of volatility Louis Navellier and I are predicting will outstrip anything we’ve seen in years.

But here’s the thing…

While the coming chaos will roil long-term portfolios, it also presents a rare chance to make outsized gains. You just need to be a nimble investor.

I’ll show you how today.

I’ll also show you how you can join me and Louis in a special pre-election event about how you can position yourself to profit.

First, though, let me state something else that’s blindingly obvious…

Red, White, and Anxious

This election is bad for our collective mental health.

Take the new Forbes Health survey of 2,000 U.S. adults.

About 6 in 10 respondents said their mental health had either been “slightly, moderately, or significantly negatively impacted” by the upcoming election.

Most folks reported feelings of anxiety and stress.

About 1 in 3 said they were experiencing feelings of outright fear.

I get that…

We’ve never had an election this close… or this important.

Nor have we ever had an election in which one candidate was swapped out in the final months… and the other candidate had multiple ongoing criminal cases.

Both candidates are accusing each other of trying to steal the election.

There’s already been two assassination attempts.

It would be weird if Americans didn’t feel anxious.

That includes investors. And when investors are fearful, volatility spikes.

It’s why most wealthy investors have plans to move their money before next week, according to Swiss investment banking giant UBS.

These folks know a market storm is brewing, and they’re preparing ahead of time.

That’s what we need to do, too.

Because bouts of volatility like the one that’s coming are great news for folks with the right trading plan.

Turn Chaos Into Outsized Profits

InvestorPlace CEO Brian Hunt wrote about it in the Age of Chaos book he’s shared with many of you…

Times of extreme volatility, like the 2007-08 financial crisis, the 2000-02 dot-com crash, and the 2020 COVID-19 crisis, are like the Super Bowl for short-term traders.

During those kinds of chaotic times, traders can make the equivalent of 12 years of profits in just 12 months. To great short-term traders, chaotic, volatile markets are times when the sky opens and starts raining gold.

You can build your whole career around these kinds of markets.

I know crashes and panics can be bad for a lot of people, but they create incredible trading opportunities.

The key here is “short term.”

Brian again…

Volatile markets and times of crisis are great for traders because they create huge moves in the markets that play out over the short term.

A move that might play out over 12 months in a calm market can play out over 12 days in a fast-moving, volatile market.

In a calm market, you might see the stock market move 10% in 12 months.

In a volatile market, you can see the stock market move 10% in 12 days.

Instead of seeing the price of crude oil change by 20% over two years, a volatile market can create a move of that size in two months.

Clearly, the rest of 2024 is setting up to be the most tumultuous and chaotic time for investors since the COVID-19 crash.

At many times over the coming weeks, we’ll feel like we’ve entered a bewildering, nonsensical Alice in Wonderland world.

And we’ll see astonishing levels of stock market volatility.

That’s good!

And it’s why Louis and I have prepared a strategy that will equip you to emerge from it a winner.

No. 1 Tool for Turning Volatility Into Gains

First, it’s got nothing to do with what we think will happen next to stocks.

The strategy we’re using to profit from the post-election chaos is a purely quantitative one.

It doesn’t rely on feelings, hunches, or forecasts about stocks that are set to soar. Instead, it tracks massive money flows into stocks from deep-pocketed Wall Street investors.

The bigger the money flows into a stock, the more confidence we have that a stock is about to move higher.

How good is this system?

Going back to 1990, the trades it’s flagged in back-tests have beaten the S&P 500 by as much as 6-to-1.

And over the past three decades, it’s flagged more than 3,500 stocks that have gone on to soar 1,000% or higher.

In fact, I consider it the No. 1 tool for anyone looking to turn uncertain times into big gains.

It’s a simple, systematized way to achieve market-beating returns when the market is gyrating. And if you want to navigate this market successfully, a systematic approach will be critical in the coming weeks.

Nobody knows that better than Louis. As most of you are aware, he’s an icon on Wall Street for his pioneering work in quantitative analysis.

He began publishing his quantitative analysis on growth stocks back in 1980. Seven years later, he started managing private accounts for high-net-worth individuals at his Navellier money management firm.

And he continues to use his proprietary quant system to help identify growth stocks and market trends. That’s how he spotted early investments in companies that dominated their industries, including Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) at $0.38, Apple Inc. (APPL) at $0.37, and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) at less than a quarter.

Of course, that’s “ancient history.” But just in the past year, Louis has closed out trades in:

Rambus ( RMBS ) for 133% gains in 17 months.

for 133% gains in 17 months. Super Micro Computer ( SMCI ) for a 593% gain in a one-third sale.

for a 593% gain in a one-third sale. Gatos Silver ( GATO ) for 45.6% gains in one month.

for 45.6% gains in one month. And e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) for 68.5% gains in 16 months.

That’s why I’m delighted that he will be hosting our event next Tuesday – which we’re calling The Day-After Summit.

I can’t think of anyone who’s better qualified to talk about how quantitative strategies can turn volatility into profits.

To life, liberty, and the pursuit of wealth,

Charles Sizemore

Chief Investment Strategist, The Freeport Society

