Market Cap Game Show: Planes, Steaks & Automobiles

A full transcript is below.

This podcast was recorded on Sept. 17, 2025.

David Gardner: The price per share of a stock tells you almost nothing. It's one number. But how many shares exist? In math, you multiply two factors. Price times shares outstanding. Without the second, you can't do meaningful math or understand much of the market. Fools with a capital F know that price times shares equals market capitalization, a company's actual price tag. And to make that lesson stick, we invented a game. On August 9, 2017, the Market Cap Game Show was born, and we've played it every quarter since. And you're playing too against my guest stars, your spouse, your kids. Can you outscore my talented contestants? It's that time again,10 new stocks, three guest stars, past World champion Andy Cross, past champion Yasser El-Shimy and you. Only on this week's Rule Breaker Investing.

David Gardner: Welcome back to Rule Breaker Investing. This is the Market Cap Game Show. Welcome to all my players everywhere, whether you're a regular listener, who's been enjoying this game for 33 quarters in a row now. Wow, that's more than eight years. Or you just read my book Rule Breaker Investing this week. You checked out the book's website. That's rule-breaker investing.com, and then discovered, my gosh, the guy has a podcast by the same name. And now you find we're playing a game show this week. Well, as I mentioned, this week's guest stars are Andy Cross, Chief Investing Officer at The Motley Fool, and our 2024 Market Cap Game Show World Champion and Yasser El-Shimy past show champion himself. And the winner today will get a seat in our final four. That's right. In March next year, 2026, March Market Cap Madness. Our next world championships are held, featuring four finalists. So far, two of those seats are taken. Emily Flippin will be back to defend her 2025 world championship. She'll be joined by newcomer Lauren Hurst, who's already secured his place. The third seat of our final four will be determined today. Now, of course, there's one more star player who always joins us competing against Andy and Yasser today, and that is that is you. That's right. You, our dear fellow foolish listener. Here's how it works. I'll be mentioning a stock. Neither Andy nor Yasser knows what's coming. I'll turn to one of them, and that fool will do his best to state a numerical range within which the market cap falls. The other contestant and you playing at home will simply say, I agree, meaning it's accurate, the stock's value falls inside that range, or I disagree. I think it's outside that stated range. You simply agree or disagree, and if you get it right, give yourself a plus one. That's the Market Cap Game Show. We're focused on the real market caps of real stocks. Nobody knows what's coming. A perfect score would be 10. Let's get started with stock number one. Andy Cross, welcome back to the Market Cap Game Show.

Andy Cross: David, it's great to be back here, especially on the week that you launch Rule Breaker Investing your latest book. It's a real honor to be here, and congratulations for that.

David Gardner: Thank you very much, Andy, and thanks for all you've done to help develop me and so many other investors at the Motley Fool over the years. And Andy, of course, works on our Stock Advisor service backstage. With my brother Tom Gardner on his everlasting services like Hidden Gems. And he is our Chief Investment Officer. He is our 2024 Market Cap Game Show world champion. His job out of the glamorous game show world is to produce investor teams at the Motley Fool that give our best guidance and the best experience we can give to our members. Andy Cross, when you're out and about, what's your ratio these days? And here are your three options. We're all doing this. Tap to pay with your phone versus pulling out a plastic card, versus cash?

Andy Cross: I would say cash, if you want a percentage basis. You want it all broken down do I mean, you don't have to save 5% cash. I would say probably 30%. Let's call it 30%, I would say with my phone, and I say, probably the rest on about 65% on the credit card.

David Gardner: When you do the credit card, Andy, do you do the tap thing? Do you have the same experience I do, which is you never know which side of your card or whether you need to flip it around or exactly what part of the machine to tap?

Andy Cross: Well, what I just realize is if you hold your thumb over the little tap logo, it won't work. You have to literally flip it the side. I am not an experienced tap to pay But I recently learned that, and so now I'm getting better as I continue to practice my tap to pain. I hope one day to be able to excel at it, but right now, I'm still in the learning mood.

David Gardner: I would say you, me, and a lot of others listening. I don't think there's a way to do it confidently or not look like you're this increasingly old person who can't really figure out new technologies. Andy, the same little tap tech that powers your checkout now lives in passports and subway cards and even car doors. There's no telling, in fact, what we might not be tapping five years from now. Though by then, it might even be simpler than just the sometimes awkward tapping. We might just be glancing in five years. But for now, Andy NXP Semiconductors makes the tiny chips that turn everyday taps into real world actions. They're a leader in near field communications. If you're savvy in the N, you say NFC. It's the tech inside phones and cards that powers tap to play, subway turnstiles, EPA sports the list goes on. NXP is also huge in automotive semiconductors, keyless entry, digital keys that live in our phones, in car informant. I'm stalling, Andy, so you can be thinking about your market cap here and even radar for drive or assist. Andy Cross, what is your stated market cap range for NXP semi ticker symbol NXPI?

Andy Cross: Well, I appreciate the stalling tactic, David. I'm going to say, I think NXPI is somewhere $26 billion to 38 billion in market cap.

David Gardner: Twenty six billion to $38 billion. Yasser do you also tap to pay these days?

Yasser El-Shimy: I do tap to pay, and I have to say, I would never even have cash on my wallet had it not been for the fact that my barber shop only takes cash. Otherwise, I would not spend cash.

David Gardner: When you do tap to pay, do you feel confident? Do you do so assertively, maybe even with sort of, like, a little bit of male dominance going on? You got this?

Yasser El-Shimy: I don't know. I think it's not particularly manly to tap the card, I have to say. I insert the card for the chip reader. That seems a bit more manly.

David Gardner: Andy Cross said 26 billion to $38 billion, Yasser. Yasser, players at Home, do you want to agree with Andy's stated market cap range, 26 to 38 or disagree for NXP semi?

Yasser El-Shimy: I'll disagree.

David Gardner: Players at home, if you agreed with Yasser and disagreed with Andy, give yourself a plus one, because the market cap for NXP is larger. In fact, it's $55.32 billion. It's worth mentioning. All of these market caps are as of right around Tuesday at noon, September 16, so 55 and something billion a pretty big company these days. I first recommended that stock, by the way, in Motley Fool Rule Breakers, I was checking. It was March 23, 2011. Here we are. If you've been holding, and I hope you have been for 14 years, it's a nine bagger. Pretty sweet. The S&P is up about six times in value, so we're well ahead of the market. Is there anything else either of you would like to say about NXP Semiconductors?

Andy Cross: I was just going to say there are so many semiconductor companies out there. I knew NXP was a successful, large one. 50 seemed a little bit high on my side. I was just trying to think how big relative to some of the other ones. Of course, the giant NVIDIA, I won't even say what NVIDIA is just in case it comes up. Fifty surprised me a little bit of this is still a Dutch company based in the Netherlands.

David Gardner: NXP, by the way, comes from next experience. Put that in your pipe and smoke it or just retain that around the water cooler or cocktail party for your next slightly bad, trivia question. Let's move on to stock number two. I count it as Yasser one, Andy zero and give yourself a plus one at home, too, if you agreed with Yasser. Let me turn now to Yasser El-Shimy, who is an investment analyst at the Motley Fool, who covers a wide range of companies, especially small and medium cap, and international markets, as well. Yasser works as the investment coordinator and acting advisor for global partners a Motley Fool service. In his free time, Yasser likes to garden, play squash, watch soccer, and study Italian and Yasser just before we came on the air. I asked you what I think is a needlessly idiotic question. I said, Do you still garden?

Yasser El-Shimy: My answer was, once you started gardening, you've never really quit gardening.

David Gardner: Why did I say that? It's a way of life, David. It's true. In fact, my wife, who is also a longtime gardener, in addition to being a gardener, has a lovely rock painted somewhere in our yard. It says, gardening the slowest of the performing arts. I love that rock. Let's move on to stock number two. Yasser, we're going to go automotive. A moment. What's the oldest car that you've proudly kept on the road? I mean, I'm presuming you've owned a car. Is that a safe assumption?

Yasser El-Shimy: It is a safe assumption. My first car was a French car, actually. It was a cetreon C four, and it was one that I had bought in Egypt back in the day when I was still living there.

David Gardner: What color?

Yasser El-Shimy: It was navy blue. It's my favorite color, actually.

David Gardner: Sounds like a pretty sweet first ride.

Yasser El-Shimy: It's pretty comfy. I would say fun fact about cetroens, they were invented to be the most comfortable car there could be because they made them for the French countryside so that you could drive on the field with a carton of eggs and make sure that not a single egg will get broken on the ride.

David Gardner: Stuff of legend. I never heard that. There you go. So, Yasser, did you ride that thing for a long time, or was there another car in your life that you kept cleverly repairing or using recycled parts to just keep it on the road?

Yasser El-Shimy: Well, since then, I've obviously moved to the US and I couldn't bring the car with me. However, my mother has taken over the car in my absence. Every year or two, when I go back, I always check on the car. I drive it, and I take it to get maintained and repaired and serviced and I thought so.

David Gardner: Would it be fair to say that occasionally there are recycled parts that are going into that old car?

Yasser El-Shimy: That would be a fair assumption.

David Gardner: Excellent, because LKQ corporation keeps cars on the road by supplying recycled original equipment manufacturers the OEMs and their aftermarket parts to body shops and mechanics across North America and Europe, I don't know about Egypt, but LKQ the name itself, and the Ticker symbol, by the way, stands for like kind and quality, like, kind and quality letting you fix a fender bender without the dealers prices. We're thinking about doors, mirrors, sensors. These days, electronic modules sourced smartly for cost availability and sustainability Yasser El-Shimy, what is your stated market cap range for LKQ ticker symbol, LKQ?

Yasser El-Shimy: I'm going to go for 3.5 billion to $6.6 billion.

David Gardner: Three point five billion to 6.6 billion, Andy Cross, have you ever looked at this company?

Andy Cross: Yes. It was a long time ago. I'm more familiar with Copart, operates in similar markets. I have seen LKQ vehicles on the road. You do see them every now and then driving around. I think there might actually be some facilities around. Anyway, yes, I have not studied in depthly to have confidence in this decision. I have I mean, it's on the Stock Advisor Scorecard, so I'm familiar with it.

David Gardner: In fact, I picked it. We'll talk about that. Yasser said 3.5 billion to 6.6 billion players at home. Andy Cross, do you want to agree with Yasser or disagree with Yasser?

Andy Cross: I'm going to disagree with Yasser on this one.

David Gardner: That was the correct call, which ties this game one to one. If you disagreed with Yasser players at home, give yourself a plus one. The market cap for LKQ not far off, $8.15 billion. I mentioned I picked this stock. That's why it's on the stock advisor scorecard. At least I started there. May 16 of 2012. That was my birthday. My gosh, unfortunately, it's been an underperformer, so I kind of choked on my birthday 13 years ago. I picked it at $24.27. It's up 92%, so it's nearly a double. The problem is the S&P 500 is up over 500% since 2012. It's been an underperformer. In fact, the stock somewhere in the 30s today was up around 60 in 2021. Four years later, it's about half that. This is an example of a stock that probably has never been a big supported stock by our members, Andy. People tend not to go for the companies with acronyms in their names from industrial sector.

Andy Cross: I think, and because, although I had not realized that it had been so much higher than that, although I thought it was maybe above a $10 billion Murder cap. But, it's just one that never really quite gravitated. The community gravitated to and rallied around.

David Gardner: I still hold hope for it. I love to hold companies doing relevant things, and I love the idea of recycling more parts to keep vehicles on the road, so we don't need to keep manufacturing new stuff all the time. We'll see. At one point, it was a market beater, just not right now. Let's proceed on to stock number three, Andy Cross. This is from a completely different place. Do you like your steak?

Andy Cross: I would say medium rare. David, I don't vegetarians in my family, so I don't have a chance to eat that much steak.

David Gardner: Have you eaten a steak in the last three years?

Andy Cross: Yes.

David Gardner: Vegetarians are in your family. You're not one of them, but you still respect that, and you're probably trying to do that more every day.

Andy Cross: A hundred percent and I don't eat it very often. But when I go out, I try to enjoy it a little bit.

David Gardner: If you were to go out and the place had warm rolls with cinnamon butter and maybe a bucket of peanuts on the table, are you pacing yourself for that medium rare steak, or are you just maybe letting the freebies win the night?

Andy Cross: Wow. That's a great. I am a freebie eater. Then I regret it because I'm so stuffed before I have that maybe, tenderloin or whatever I might have file, I guess, it is. I would take on some of the freebie, like I got to say.

David Gardner: I particularly am guilty of that at Mexican restaurants where they bring out the free chips and the salsa, and I'm on my third big bowl, and I'm like, you know what? We're good? I'll take the check.

David Gardner: Well, fortunately, that hasn't happened too often for Texas Roadhouse, which runs lively full service steakhouses known for their hand cut steaks, made from scratch sides, and, yeah, warm rolls with cinnamon butter and maybe buckets of peanuts too. Country music playing as well. Andy, have you ever been to a Texas Roadhouse?

Andy Cross: I never have, David.

David Gardner: I haven't either, but I picked the stock. We'll talk about that. Andy Cross, what is your stated market cap range? For Texas Roadhouse, ticker symbol TXRH.

Andy Cross: David, I'm going to say 16 billion to $23 billion.

David Gardner: $16 billion to $23 billion. Yasser, are you a vegetarian or a meat eater?

Yasser El-Shimy: I'm a meat eater.

David Gardner: Have you been to a Texas roadhouse?

Yasser El-Shimy: I have not. I haven't even been to Texas, so let alone a Texas Roadhouse.

David Gardner: You can go to a Texas Roadhouse without being in Texas, though. There's one right here in Washington DC.

Yasser El-Shimy: Really?

David Gardner: In the suburbs somewhere. Yeah. They're out there.

Yasser El-Shimy: Awesome.

David Gardner: Yasser, Andy said $16 billion to I think it was 23 billion. Am I right? 16-23 billion. Players at home, Yasser El-Shimy, do you want to agree with Andy or disagree with Andy?

Yasser El-Shimy: I'll disagree with Andy.

David Gardner: Well, I hate to say it because he's our chief investing officer, most of the time, you want to agree with him, but it was correct to disagree with Andy. In this case, Yasser, give yourself a plus one players at home. If you disagree with Andy's pretty decent market cap range, do give yourself a plus one, as well. The market cap for Texas Roadhouse is a little bit smaller. $10.87 billion. It does hit the, let me see, seven and a million, 10 and a billion. It does hit the 11 figure number, 10.87 billion, but not quite at Andy's 16 to $23 billion range. Yasser, do you have a particular cuisine you favor, and then you go to those restaurants and they bring out free stuff, and you're not even one of your entree?

Yasser El-Shimy: I don't know about the free stuff. I would love to go to a place that gives me free stuff. That doesn't happen too often, but my favorite cuisine is sushi. I will go to a sushi restaurant or Japanese restaurant any day of the week. If I have to choose just one cuisine that I can only have for the rest of my life, it would be Japanese.

David Gardner: No to all the Japanese sushi places. Maybe you should have some more free stuff. It seems to be working for Texas Roadhouse, which has been a winning stock.

Andy Cross: Yeah, obviously. I thought it was more winning stock than what I thought.

David Gardner: Well, I wish it were up to 16 or $23 billion, Andy. It has been an eight bagger since we first picked it in August of 2013. This is another one of those buy and hold and hold kinds of rulebreaker companies. I want to add, giving props to myself here, that it was already up 20-30 from 2013-2016, and we went on to rerecommend it higher, which is, of course, habit number 2 of the Rule Breaker investor add up, don't double down. Tend to add money to the things that are going up over time. You'll be a lot happier, and we have been with Texas Roadhouse, which by the way, was founded not in Texas, but in Louisville, Kentucky. Have you been to Louisville, Yasser?

Yasser El-Shimy: I have not, unfortunately.

David Gardner: Well, Kent Taylor, who is my alma mater the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill was the visionary entrepreneur who got it started for Texas Roadhouse. Let's move on to stock number 4, I counted as Yasser 2, Andy 1. Players at Home. We all hope you have three. Yasser El-Shimy, let's go back to cars again, but we're going to take a new angle this time. Would you be willing to plug a tiny gadget into your car if it meant trading a bit of data for a lighter monthly bill?

Yasser El-Shimy: Trading a bit of data for a lighter monthly bill. I think I know where you're going with this, and in fact, I had done that in the past.

David Gardner: But you're using the past tense.

Yasser El-Shimy: Yes, in the past, with my car insurance, I think they sent me, some gadget that I would plug in, and it effectively acted as a tracker to evaluate how good or bad of a driver I am.

David Gardner: Although it's really only measuring speed, and I actually think I'm a good driver, and I constantly speed. I knock on wood. Have had very few accidents over the course of my life. I would feel judged and misunderstood by such a little device that I don't have in my car. It sounds like you once did, Yasser, but have times changed?

Yasser El-Shimy: Yes, they have. Now on my mobile app, the app tracks me. I keep getting that notification every few months, saying, "This app is tracking you all the time. Are you sure you want to keep it?"

David Gardner: Or just when you're in your car, and you're like, "No, dude, man, follow me everywhere."[laughs]

Yasser El-Shimy: Usually, I'm like, I guess. They give me a discount. I'll take the discount.

David Gardner: Yeah. Well, it is true these days. We've moved on from those little devices you plug in, many people using their mobile phones for the same purpose. Yes, the company we're talking about is Progressive. Progressive Corporation, a top US auto insurer. About one in five of our listeners is outside the United States, so not everybody would have seen the ads with Dr. Rick, which we'll talk about in a sec. But, yeah, it's usage based program uses telematics. That's driving data via that plug in or increasingly just your phone app these days. It prices your insurance more precisely. It's supposed to reward, anyway, safer habits. I'm sure it does. It's all math. It's data driven. It's a direct to consumer brand. They've got some of the better ads on TV these days. You've got Dr. Rick, the life coach who helps new homeowners not become their parents. We'll talk about that in a sec, but Yasser El-Shimy, oh, my gosh, there's the sound. Wait, this is a throw down. That's right. It's throw down time, so pencils out, Fools. Yasser and Andy will now write down their best market cap range for Progressive Corp, ticker symbol PGR. Now, once they share their ranges, players at home, your job is just to pick the contestant that you think made the better guess. You simply say Yasser or Andy. If you're right, score a point. As they continue to think of their best guesses, just a bit more on how this works. If only one of them gets the market cap range right, well, of course, that correct guess wins the point. But if both are right, the contestant with the tighter range takes the point. But what if they're both wrong? Well, that simply doesn't happen. These Fools are experts, but supposing it ever did happen, whoever's parameter gets closest to the actual market cap will get that plus one. We do this twice every show. Let's do it right now. First, throw it on stock. Stock number 4 is Progressive Corporation. I will now turn back to you. First, Yasser, what is your stated market cap range for Progressive?

Yasser El-Shimy: My range for progressive is 65 to $95 billion.

David Gardner: 65 to $95 billion. Before I turn to Andy, Yasser, how confident were you as you picked up that pencil and thought about it?

Yasser El-Shimy: Not as confident as I was with Texas Roadhouse.

David Gardner: Yeah, that says something, Andy [laughs]. Andy Cross, what is your market cap range for Progressive, ticker symbol PGR?

Andy Cross: I don't know. He used some tracking software. He's never been to Texas or in a Texas Roadhouse, yet he won that one. I'm on the larger side. I'm at 135 billion to 180 billion.

David Gardner: 135-180, a bigger and a broader range. Players at home, it's now your time. I'm going to say 3, 2,1. You're simply going to say Yasser or Andy out loud. That's the person you think had the better guess. You ready? 3, 2, 1. We heard you. If you said Andy, give yourself a plus one. This is a larger company than Yasser foresaw. In fact, the market cap is 142.88 billion, taking out an extra decimal, just because. Andy, that is well within your range of 135 to 180 billion. Andy, I feel like you're not only just a Dr. Rick fan, you've probably researched this company before.

Andy Cross: Well, I have a little bit, and since Tom had recommended it and brought it into our universe, and it's just exceptionally run. In fact, even the likes of the team over at Berkshire Hathaway, which owns GEICO has given a lot of props to the success that Progressive has had. However, the Dr. Rick ads are a fan favorite inside the Cross household. Very, very funny ads.

David Gardner: Again, a lot of Americans are going to recognize this, but for those who aren't, this is supposed to be like a self help doctor who's there to help you not turn into your parents, which means as you age, you don't start saying or repeating old man, old lady lines that you heard from your parents and all of a sudden discover you're turning into your parents. That's the heart of the humor. Andy, occasionally, I'll see one of those, and it'll cut a little too close for me. Have you had that experience?

Andy Cross: David, I was just going to say, I wouldn't say majority of them cut a little too close when the one guy was helping the stranger park his car in the grocery lot, I was like, "I would do that." I would do that. If someone's struggling to get into a spot, I would be like, "Hey, no. A little further this way." [laughs]

David Gardner: Most of these are really well meaning and good things that people are doing. My kids ragged on me a bit when I think one of Dr. Rick's lines. He corrects one of his subjects who is going to be doing a selfie, and he's counting down 3, 2, 1. Dr. Rick says, "We don't need 3, 2, 1. Just take the selfie." I'm like, "But I do every selfie with 3, 2, 1." [laughs] Anyway, GEICO has the GEICO State Farm. These days, has Jake. Allstate has the Mayhem guy, my least favorite of all the insurance ads. Liberty Mutual with the Emu. I guess you have to have a mascot in funny ads to be an insurance company.

Andy Cross: I think so. There's one insurance company out there that prides itself on not having a mascot. But I'm blanking on the name. So maybe the mascots work.

David Gardner: There's some smaller ones like the General, which is just a bad mascot, I think, if you've seen the General ads.

Yasser El-Shimy: I think that one you're talking about, it's called PJM or something like that. But yeah, even I'm struggling to remember its name.

Andy Cross: Those insurance companies tend to be very profitable, so they have a lot of money to invest, and insurance is a commodity market, so they got to stand out somehow.

David Gardner: They're all doing it. There's pattern recognition there, Andy Cross. It's been a very fine stock, very fine company for Tom Gardner and Berkshire Hathaway. Let's move on. It's exciting, guys. I think it's two to two. Some of our players at home are counting four right now, so you're losing to some of our experts at home. But here in the studio, let's move on now to stock number 5. Andy Cross, when you think about companies that change their corporate names, not just because of a merger or a buyout. But let's say just because. Maybe their business is changing or the world has changed, or they want to reset their reputation, it's not always an easy thing to do, is it?

Andy Cross: No, I think, in fact, I think a lot spend a lot of shareholder capital trying to figure out how to change that name.

David Gardner: Yeah, do you think we should change our name of the Motley Fool?

Andy Cross: I do not.

David Gardner: I agree with you. Yasser?

Yasser El-Shimy: I do not.

David Gardner: We would fire you if you had said otherwise [laughs].

Yasser El-Shimy: I could not be sitting here across from David Gardner telling him we should change the name of the company.

Yasser El-Shimy: We're all about free opinions at the company, but to change the name, that's where the line gets drawn.

David Gardner: If we did, we would obviously hire a marketing and branding firm, and they would go out and do a lot of research and they'd come back with a made up word, and it would be something like Investrix. We would be Investrix.

Yasser El-Shimy: Maybe Fluist.

David Gardner: Fluist. Fantastic. These are all opportunities that we're not going to take. But thank you for that. I'm thinking, though, about a company that's done this in our lifetime and at quite a scale, like a breathtakingly large company that just flat out changed its name. Andy, back to you, can you think of any feet companies that would fit that shoe?

Andy Cross: Well, the one I'm thinking about is Square that now I think it's ticker is XYZ, and it changes name to Block. The CEO, I'm blanking on his name.

Yasser El-Shimy: Jack Dorsey.

Andy Cross: Jack Dorsey, thank you. I wanted to say Pat Dorsey.

David Gardner: Yasser knows everything, by the way.

Andy Cross: This is why you should agree with Yasser.

David Gardner: I'm just glad he's on our teams and he still likes our company.

Andy Cross: I'm just scared to be competing against him. But I can understand why he changed that name, but that's the one that jumps to mind without going through, when companies merge together, I can see why they do that.

David Gardner: Yeah. Then there's also Meta platforms. Hey, we were Facebook, but we're now going to have a new name. But I'm thinking about a company that is just about that large that's done this in our lifetime. The ticker symbol is GOOG. The company stock number 5 is Alphabet, and by the way, they never changed their ticker. They changed their name Alphabet, but they kept the ticker the same. Anyway, yes, Alphabet is our company in question here. I'm going to turn back now to Andy and Oh, my gosh. Wait. Number 5 is our other throw down. I randomized which ones, and it just came up four and five this time. We're doing it back to back with another throw down round. I'm going to turn once again to Andy and Yasser ask them to get their pencils out. They're thinking right now about Alphabet's market cap. Now, I personally think that Alphabet should eventually change its ticker symbol, and I will be providing my own suggestion to the company very shortly. But I'm stalling mainly for my contestants, so they have good time to think about I think they've heard of this company before. What would Alphabet's market cap be? Again, the tighter your range, the more likely you are to win the point. Players at home, you and I, we just can sit there and go, I don't know, let's go with Yasser or Andy. That's the throw down round. I'm now going to turn back to Andy Cross. Andy, what is your stated market cap range for Alphabet, ticker symbol GOOG?

Andy Cross: Well, David, I'm going with 3.05 billion to $3.23 billion.

David Gardner: I think you mean trillion.

Andy Cross: I'm sorry. Trillion.

David Gardner: We're going to help you out there.

Andy Cross: Thank you. Thank you. Trillion.

David Gardner: There are only a few companies we can do that, too, so I understand for that. 3.05 trillion to $3.23 trillion. Now, that may sound like a really tight range until we realize it's actually like $180 billion there between your tight parameters. Yasser, looking over your posted note, what did you write down?

Yasser El-Shimy: I wrote 3 trillion to 3.05 trillion.

David Gardner: That is an even tighter range, 3 trillion to 3.05 trillion, which, by the way, was the bottom of Andy's range. So you guys are really close. And this company was definitely in the headlines in the past week for becoming, I think the fourth company to trip over the $3 trillion market cap, and market watchers, I don't know, analysts and advisors at the Motley Fool, and a lot of our listeners and armchair investors, too, you probably saw that headline, as well. The market cap for alphabet, as of around 12 noon today, Tuesday, September 16, was $3.037 trillion. We are dealing in incredibly large numbers. A lot of humans have a hard time wrapping our minds around trillion. How many billions are in 1 trillion, dear listener? The answer is, there are 1,000 billions in 1 trillion. This company's market cap 3.037, that is right square in the middle of Yasser's rather tight range of 3.0-3.05. If you said Yasser, give yourself a plus one, and that marks halftime the first half of the Market Cap Game Show is over. Except that before we move on to the halftime follies, a couple of things. First of all, I do think at some point, alphabet should change its ticker symbol. I already have the idea here, guys, because if you're alphabet, I'm thinking about A at the start of the alphabet and Z at the end of the English alphabet. I was thinking, A2TOZ, A to Z. That's kind of cool. Now, it looks a little dorky, I will admit. ATOZ. It's probably not as expressive as GOOG. But I feel like over time, we can really own the mind share around A to Z. We're alphabet, and we have an Alphabet like ticker symbol.

Andy Cross: Well, I think their website is ABC.YZ.

Andy Cross: That matches, David. You're already thinking directionally aligned with where we're headed.

David Gardner: I'm really happy to say that Tim Beyers, our longtime Motley Fool analyst and advisor, brought Google. That's what it was called back then to Rule Breaker members on May 21 of 2008. We're still holding 17 years later. It's up about 20 times in value. When Tim picked it, guys, its market cap back then seemed pretty big. It was $182 billion, and it's up about 20 times or so since. A mega winner for many fools and fool services ever since. Thank you, Alpha Beth. We've had many different forms of halftime entertainment for the Market Cap Game Show, this is a first. We're about to debut. I'm very excited about this. You guys know because I told you, told you ahead of time, this is coming. I decided I mean, in the past, we've had music. We've had inspirational speeches. There may have been a poem or so. But this time, for the first time ever, I've asked each of my contestants as our halftime entertainment, to tell a joke. Yasser, you are leading after all at halftime, so I'm going to turn to you first a joke, please.

Yasser El-Shimy: Are you sure?

David Gardner: Is that the joke? [laughs]

Yasser El-Shimy: Well, I just wasn't sure if you want to tell.

David Gardner: I am sure.

Yasser El-Shimy: At your audience, once I tell the joke.

David Gardner: I am sure.

Yasser El-Shimy: Alright, fine. Here's a joke. Why did the accountant leave the calculator?

David Gardner: Andy, why did the accountant leave the calculator? Do you have any guesses? I don't think we're supposed to guess.

Andy Cross: I don't.

David Gardner: Let's say why? Pins and needles.

Yasser El-Shimy: She was too calculating. [laughs] This will only work if we have some after sound effects. [laughs]

David Gardner: We're looking at our producers across the glass.

Yasser El-Shimy: We need help here. [laughs]

David Gardner: We got a thumb up from Dan Boyd. Archie. We have two producers today, and this is a discriminating pair. You have higher standards. You got one thumb up. This, by the way, is not being scored. This is a halftime folly. This is entertainment. Andy, tell a joke.

Andy Cross: I did ask just around my brothers, some good dad jokes of the like, which I love. This is one that one told me, that goes I told my wife she should really embrace her mistakes. She gave me a hug.

Yasser El-Shimy: That's a joke. [laughs]

David Gardner: We got it. We got multiple thumbs across.

Yasser El-Shimy: There you go.

David Gardner: I think, Yasser that was not a fake laugh.

Yasser El-Shimy: No, that's a genuine laugh. Absolute genuine.

David Gardner: We hope, dear listener, you laughed at least once for our halftime follies.

Let's move on to the second half of the game. Again, some listeners at home have a score of zero. I'm sorry to say, but others might have a score as high as five. Here we have Yasser three, Andy two. This is for the third set of our final four March Market Cap Madness. We're about to get a little bit more serious. Guys, no more jokes.

Yasser El-Shimy: No more jokes.

David Gardner: On to stock number 6. Yasser El-Shimy, have you ever been to any airports? I know you haven't been to Texas, but have you ever been to any airports south of our US border?

Yasser El-Shimy: I've been to Cancun.

David Gardner: Excellent. Did you touch down in Cancun and think, while you were in the airport in Cancun this terminal feels more like a resort lobby than an airport?

Yasser El-Shimy: It does. It did feel that way, yes, absolutely. Lots of commercial options abound.

David Gardner: In fact, this company operates a network of airports. It does include Cancuns but also Cozumel, Merida, and Luis Munos Marine. I think I did that right, MAR accent I-N, Marin, International in San Juan, Puerto Rico. It's a private airport operator, the name of the company. I'm going to do my best here, guys, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste. I definitely have the Del Sureste. The Aero Portiio is a little bit more of a challenge, but nevertheless, tourism driven traffic in the Yucatan Caribbean corridor is its engine with a shared operating playbook across multiple hubs, Yasser El-Shimy what is your stated market cap range? I'm not going to say the company name again. I've already done it too many times. Ticker symbol A-S-R.

Yasser El-Shimy: My stated market range is $33-52 billion.

David Gardner: Thirty-three billion to $52 billion. Before I ask Andy and players at home for their official response, agree or disagree. Andy, have you ever been a Cancun?

Andy Cross: Never have.

David Gardner: Have you ever looked over ASR as a stock?

Andy Cross: I have.

David Gardner: I feel like you've done that with so many. You're Chief Investing Officer.

Andy Cross: Well, there are a few different Mexican airports, and I think they've all done relatively well, pay a lot of dividends, but never super in depthly.

David Gardner: Well, Yasser said $33-52 billion. He plays at home. Do you want to agree or disagree with Yasser?

Andy Cross: Well, Yasser is one of our international experts, and he knows global markets. But I think I'm going to actually, I know I'm going to disagree with him on this, but I may regret that decision, but I'm going to disagree with Yasser.

David Gardner: I'm not going to say yet whether you're right or not, but since you are disagreeing, do you suppose it would be smaller or larger than that ring?

Andy Cross: I had in my mind a little smaller than the range that Yasser range.

David Gardner: Players at home, if along with Andy you disagreed with Yasser, give yourself a plus one, because it is far smaller than Yasser was suggesting, Andy, I think you were intuiting that. But then, again, I think you may have looked over this company more recently than Yasser did. ASRs market cap $9.36 billion. They're not making as much money from Cancun among other tens of millions of passengers a year, but not quite. Now, Yasser, anytime somebody guesses a much larger market cap than the actual market cap, what we always say is maybe you should research that stock, because in your mind, you can foresee you're thinking it's bigger. You're getting it at a quarter of the price right now, potentially. Are you going to maybe add ASR to your watch list?

Yasser El-Shimy: Yes, I think it's something I need to look into. We already have another airport operator in our Global Partners service. I think it's bigger. That's probably why I deviated toward a larger size.

David Gardner: Well, the great thing about these businesses is, it's a captive audience. I don't think teleportation, by the way, is going to replace airlines anytime soon. Sometimes, when I look into the sci-fi around, could we ever teleport ourselves? You'll see stories like you are killed at one place. [laughs] And then as you pop up in Cancun, there's another version of you because you were technically killed back in Washington DC, and then you were reconfigured, and you've teleported successfully dot, dot, dot to Cancun.

Andy Cross: I was just saying, David, that I travel is sometimes such a pain that teleportation I just crave. [laughs] However, in the way that you just told it, I am now completely fearful of it.

David Gardner: Although I will say for ASR, they'll probably still be like the airport. You're teleporting, too. Although I guess you could teleport to your house, but I'm not sure we have the right equipment in your house to reconfigure your DNA and your lived experience and memory. That easily just in your den.

Andy Cross: New business model for ASR, I guess.

David Gardner: Well, let's call it 3-3. This game just stays tight. I admit it, guys, I have not yet come up with the 11th tiebreaker stock. If we're headed there, I don't know if we are or not. Let's go to stock number 7. Andy Cross, have you studied, like, hotels?

Andy Cross: Not much, David.

David Gardner: Have you stayed in hotels?

Andy Cross: I have.

David Gardner: Do you enjoy staying in hotels?

Andy Cross: I do.

David Gardner: Did you know that big hotel chains engineer the first 10 seconds of your stay?

Andy Cross: I did not.

David Gardner: Many brands curate a signature scent in the lobby. They dial in warm or cool lighting to calm travel frazzled brains. After all, your plane was probably delayed and you're feeling a little stressed. You notice this, too, when you get to your room. Some of them obsess over pillows and bedding. I think it's the signal you're going to sleep well here. I often when I stay in hotels, which I'm not a big travel person, but I do it. When I do, I try to find a nice hotel. I'm often amazed by how awesome the pillows are, so much better than my own pillows in my house. Have you had that experience?

Andy Cross: Yes, 100%.

David Gardner: Weston's heavenly bed and all the rest. Those first 10 seconds of your walk into the lobby and walking into your room are at scale, heavily curated. At least they're trying. Marriott International is the world's largest hotel company. It spans some of the brands I just mentioned, for example, Weston or Ritz-Carlton or Marriott Courtyard. They're basically present at every price point. Increasingly, it seems, every place in the world. It's a really interesting company. I'm happy to say that my brother Tim picked this one for stock advisor back in 2015. Andy, are you familiar with Marriott International, a local company here.

Andy Cross: Headquartered out here in Maryland.

David Gardner: Jay Willard and Alice Marriott, starting it as a root beer stand, iconic Stories. First Hotel opened in 1957. It was the Twin Bridges Motor Hotel. Why are we going on with Trivia when I should just be asking you about the market cap of Marriott International? It's ticker symbol Andy is M-A-R.

Andy Cross: David, I will say a range $70-80 billion.

David Gardner: Big round numbers, Andy, 70, 80. Was that intentional on your part? I know there's some head game to this game.

Andy Cross: There is some head game. It was not in that guess.

David Gardner: That itself is a head game statement. [laughs]

Andy Cross: Just that statement was not a head game statement on top of my head game statement. No, I just happened to pick 70-80.

David Gardner: Yasser El-Shimy, players at home, Andy said 70-80. Yasser your thoughts. First of all, just about any of the Marriott many brands. Do you want to express a plus or a minus? Give a five or a one-star review right now, any of the Marriott brands?

Yasser El-Shimy: Well, I have to say I do love staying in hotels, especially when they are really nice hotels, five-star hotels.

David Gardner: Ritz-Carlton. Another Marriott brand.

Yasser El-Shimy: There you go. I'm not as good in terms of remembering which hotels belong to what chain.

David Gardner: Nor am I. It's hard. It's the whole industry's been rolling up. I will say this, though, part of Marriott's charm is the Bonvoy single app, single frequent points, whatever they're calling it these days across all of your lodging experiences. I guess returning to really the question of the hour, Andy has said $70-80 billion market cap. Now, presumably, Andy knows this company pretty well in so.

Yasser El-Shimy: That's part of it.

David Gardner: I think it is part of the head game. I don't mean to be participating in a head game right now, players at home and Yasser El-Shimy. Would you like to agree or disagree with Andy's stated range?

Yasser El-Shimy: I think Andy would definitely know this company a lot more than I do. However, I'm going to disagree with Andy, and I'm just going to say, even though I know you're not asking if it's higher or lower, I'm going to say that my hunch, my inclination is that it has a higher market cap than the stated range.

David Gardner: Yasser has disagreed. Players at home agree or disagree yourself? We heard you. If you disagreed, along with Yasser, you lose this one because Andy nailed it. If you agreed with Andy plus one, because Marriott's market cap is $72.07 billion, 10 years ago when brother, this month, in fact, when my brother picked it, it was about a four bag or smaller. This company has four bagged for members over the course of 10 years. It is a market beater. Now, it's not been a market crusher, but this is not in an industry where you'd necessarily crush the market with a stock like this one. But I was waxing philosophical earlier, even talking about the roots of the company, the root beer stand, Andy. It is hard to keep up with all their different brands. They acquired Starwood Hotels and Resorts in 2016, Sheridan, they own Weston Sheridan, St. Regis. Of course, we talked about Bonvoy. You see aloft near airports, I guess. I would have thought with Yasser, it is a bigger than just $70-80 billion market cap.

Andy Cross: What's really interesting with these companies is that, once Airbnb, which is a great company, had come out to the forefront, there was concerns about a lot of these hotel companies, and yet Marriott and a few others have done quite well.

David Gardner: It's a great point. The world is bigger than we think. A lot of people who tend to think zero-sum, it's not the right way of thinking about things. It's more, yes and both more. It sure has been. I guess it just means a lot of us aren't spending as much time in our apartments or homes anymore. We're just somewhere else. Not teleporting there. At least not anytime soon. Onto stock number 8, I counted Andy, who's just taken his first lead four, Yasser three. Yasser El-Shimy, when you think of really important cities in terms of the world's financial markets, what comes to mind?

Yasser El-Shimy: New York, Hong Kong, London.

David Gardner: I agree.

Yasser El-Shimy: Maybe Dubai.

David Gardner: Good. Andy, would you add anything to that list?

Andy Cross: Maybe Frankfort.

David Gardner: How about domestically? Is there another city that would jump to mind is relevant to the world's financial markets that's not New York City?

Yasser El-Shimy: I would say Chicago and Miami. Chicago has CME group, I believe it's based in Chicago.

David Gardner: That's funny you mentioned that. [laughs] Do you mean the world's leading derivatives marketplace where traders and institutions manage risk in interest rates, equity indices, foreign exchange, etc? That Chicago?

Yasser El-Shimy: That is the exact Chicago I was thinking of. Yes, commodities, metals, all of that gets exchanged in CME.

David Gardner: We're going to head back to CME in a sec, but you also mentioned Miami. What are you thinking there?

Yasser El-Shimy: Well, I know that they have been working on a Miami International exchange. I believe it even has IPO recently under the Ticker symbol M-I-A-X.

David Gardner: See, I am not keeping up. I didn't know that. Miami.

Yasser El-Shimy: Yes. It's presenting a new forefront for exchanges. It's heavily geared toward cryptos and digital coins and other kind of newer innovations, but also offering traditional services like stocks and options and so on.

David Gardner: Well, thank you for that. But we are headed back to Chicago, which is where on Lasalle Street in Chicago, CME Group is based. CME matches buyers and sellers around the clock. It guarantees trades through its CME clearing. It launched Globe X, the electronic platform in 1982. It launched S&P 500 futures in 1982. CME Group, the ticker symbol is C-M-E. Yasser El-Shimy, what is your stated market cap range for this company?

Yasser El-Shimy: My stated range is 80-105.

David Gardner: Eighty to $105 billion. Andy, have you ever traded an S&P 500 future?

Andy Cross: Never.

David Gardner: Nor have I. But, I mean, you see it out there. This started with, corn and cattle, and then it turned into stock index futures over time. Color jackets.

David Gardner: Have you ever been down in the Pit?

Andy Cross: I've never been down in the Pit.

David Gardner: Nor have I. I did visit the New York Stock Exchange, been down on the floor there.

Andy Cross: As have I.

David Gardner: Maybe we were there together.

Andy Cross: We were.

David Gardner: Do we ring the bell, the New York Stock Exchange one day [OVERLAPPING].

Andy Cross: We did.

David Gardner: We did together. But we were not in the pits with the colored jackets and the corn and the cattle. Yet, Yasser has said 80 billion to 105 billion for this company's stated market cap range. Now, I will point out that right now you're winning four to three. If you were to if you were to score a point here, you'd lock in at least a tie for this quarter's Market Cap Game Show. I'm not trying to add any pressure on you.

Andy Cross: Thank you.

David Gardner: I'm just pointing that out.

Andy Cross: Thank you. You did not succeed without adding any pressure to me, David. So many of these companies, they're so successful, and in my mind, they bleed together when it comes to the market cap. I'm trying to get them all the NYSC, the CME, all these.

David Gardner: Intercontinental Exchange.

Andy Cross: ICE is in there.

David Gardner: London, Hong Kong, Miami.

Andy Cross: I think Yasser, what was the range again?

David Gardner: Eighty billion, 80 to 105 billion, 105.

Andy Cross: I think maybe a little bit on the high side, so I'm going to disagree with Yasser.

David Gardner: Players at home, Andy has disagreed. You can make your choice now. Excellent. Well, this game just tied up because Andy was wrong [NOISE]. He should have agreed with Yasser's 80 to 105 billion. That was a very good call, Yasser. It was almost equidistant, almost the median there, $94.41 billion. Yasser, this is a stock we have had in Stock Advisor for a while. Do you have this in Global Partners?

Yasser El-Shimy: I do not. Our mandate in Global Partners is for international markets, so we cannot recommend anything.

David Gardner: But this company operates a market that is international.

Yasser El-Shimy: I know. One of my favorite offerings of theirs is the orange juice Index. [LAUGHTER]. Because I was fascinated, you know, when I first immigrated to this country, watching on the news about the price of orange juice and how it fluctuates every year due to planting conditions in Florida. I figured that the futures of orange juice were traded on the CME, and that was just fascinating.

David Gardner: That is fascinating, and so Miami enters back into this conversation in some sense. They've got oranges down there. You know what I'm always amazed by, I think I point this out from time to time when Yasser appears on this podcast. Yasser, at what age did you begin studying English as a language?

Yasser El-Shimy: I was exposed to English very indirectly throughout primary school, middle school and high school. But I only started actually learning English properly in college.

David Gardner: Which is just incredible to me. You and I are both Duolingo shareholders. You've been following, and you've been a backer of Duolingo for a while. I can't even pick up a second language with anything more than an eight-day streak on Duolingo, like, Spanish is challenging enough for me. You speak English so well, so naturally, just wanted to point that out. It's four to four, let's move on to stock Number 9. Andy Cross, let's stick now with commodities trading, just for a sec. But from a very different angle, Andy, do you have rooftop solar in your house?

Andy Cross: I do not.

David Gardner: Do you have any kind of home energy storage?

Andy Cross: I do not.

David Gardner: If you did have rooftop solar or a home battery, could you see yourself selling power back during price spikes where you're in a sense, playing energy traitor from your driveway?

Andy Cross: Sure. I would love to do that.

David Gardner: Good. Well, Constellation Energy is a major US power producer and retailer. This is a little bit of a lame transition. Best known for its large carbon free fleet, led by Nuclear, by the way, plus wind and solar. Constellation Energy, Andy, I think you notice, they're based not far away from Washington DC.

Andy Cross: They are. They're a Northeast regional company.

David Gardner: Baltimore, Maryland. No less. This is stock Number 9. Now, TMF Moneyball, which is one of our new services, really fun to watch. TMF Moneyball has been seriously digging this stock throughout the year 2025. We'll talk about that in a sec, but Constellation Energy is the nation's largest producer of reliable, clean, carbon free energy. It's, of course, a company whose market cap, I'm deeply curious to know what your stated range would be. It's ticker symbol, Andy, is CEG. Constellation Energy, your market cap.

Andy Cross: David, I'll say 95 billion to $120 billion.

David Gardner: Ninety-five to 120 billion. Yasser, are solar panels any part of your life?

Yasser El-Shimy: They are. In fact, I installed solar panels in 2023, and I'm so grateful that I did.

Andy Cross: You installed them personally?

Yasser El-Shimy: Not personally. I had them installed.

Andy Cross: I know you're a man of many talents.

David Gardner: I mean, Yasser is busy with his Motley Fool job, Andy, please.

Yasser El-Shimy: I'm anything but Andy, I'll tell you that.

David Gardner: You've done it. That's fantastic. Now, part of me is hoping you're going to get this right because I feel like you're making more of an effort. I was just hypothesizing that Andy's in his driveway, selling power back as an energy trading partner to others. But you're actually living the dream right now. Are you happy with your solar rooftop install?

Yasser El-Shimy: Extremely happy. Not only am I selling credit back to the states, and I'm getting paid for it, but our electricity bill has gone down from an average of around $200 a month to about $8.

Andy Cross: Wow, that's incredible.

Yasser El-Shimy: We've done well.

David Gardner: Well, Andy said 95 billion to $120 billion. It's four to four stock Number 9. Yasser, do you want to agree or disagree?

Yasser El-Shimy: I will regrettably disagree with Andy on this one.

David Gardner: Pleasure at home. We heard you, and unfortunately, Yasser should have agreed with Andy, because Andy made a pretty good call. Constellation Energy's market cap is $101.64 billion solidly within his 95 to $120 billion range, and therefore, Andy, you got the point.

Andy Cross: I actually did not really. That was a good guess.

David Gardner: I was a looking across the studio at you, and you looked in disbelief. I thought I was saying something wrong. Your expression was so strange.

Andy Cross: Even surprised myself, David. Yasser, these are not mine.

Yasser El-Shimy: No, these are part of your mind games, Andy, and there's no need for that. [LAUGHTER].

David Gardner: TMF Moneyball, as I mentioned, has been recommending the stock, starting in March of this year, around $180 a share, 180, 200 in there. Stocks now at 323. This is a utility. This is an energy company just months later. It's been a fantastic pick. Maybe something's right in Moneyball Ville. I'm certainly impressed by that, and I know members are happy about that, as well. Before we move on to stock Number 10, this company runs the largest US nuclear generation fleet by output. That's part of being the carbon free leader. Beyond Kilowatts, it offers 100% clean energy plans. It has demand response and efficiency services to other enterprises. Think about stadiums, campuses, data heavy customers. This is $100 billion plus pretty impressive company. I've never really researched.

Yasser El-Shimy: They operate the nation's largest zero carbon power production. They are a very impressive company. They're working on getting that old nuclear plant in Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania started again. They signed a deal with Microsoft. All these data centers are going to need quite a bit of power generation, and I think, CEG is doing its part in giving us that zero carbon emission.

David Gardner: Here's Yasser installing the solar panels on his rooftop even though he won't admit he did it himself. Then he's throwing down facts that we probably didn't have Andy. It's all heart and soul. He doesn't get the point?

Andy Cross: He's talking about Three Mile Island, which is not far from where I grew up. David, I think he's just mind gaming me into the close here.

David Gardner: Maybe so. But I'm really cheering for Yasser right now.

Andy Cross: As you should. I am cheering for Yasser.

David Gardner: You're also cheering for Yasser. Let's move on to stock Number 10. Stock Number 10, we're going to turn back to, I think, Number 1 in our hearts, Number 1, not in our scorecard, Yasser El-Shimy and ask you, Yasser. Because I guess my randomizer because I randomize which stocks we're going to talk about every game show. I look at the 500 most popular companies on our website. I call them the Fool 500. It's different from the S&P 500. There's some overlap. But I just pull random numbers, and then it's going to be like, we're going to talk about that stock. You guys don't know what's coming, and I don't know what's coming either. I guess my randomizer this time just had cars on the brain, because we've talked about LKQ recycling parts. We went over your Sutron that your mother has retained. We talked about putting that little device in your car, and it's watching you as you drive and scoring you and giving you money or taking it away in your insurance. If you had to unload your car tomorrow, ya, sir, would you list it yourself? Would you take a cash offer online? Or would you drive to a dealer and maybe see what they're going to give you on the spot?

Yasser El-Shimy: I would do anything but drive to a dealer. I'm sorry. Not option 3. No animus against City dealerships out there.

David Gardner: Not at all.

Andy Cross: Sound [inaudible] .

Yasser El-Shimy: Definitely online [LAUGHTER].

David Gardner: You're online?

Yasser El-Shimy: Yeah.

David Gardner: You're online. Have you visited any online auto marketplaces in the last year or two? Are you thinking about unloading or making a trade?

Yasser El-Shimy: I did visit websites. Actually, not website. It's just one website. It's my go to, which has Carvana. That's my go car dealership.

David Gardner: Carvana, though. Not CarGurus?

Yasser El-Shimy: No.

David Gardner: Ticker symbol CARG. I'm going to say right now, it's not as big or well known as Carvana, but CarGurus is an online auto marketplace that helps shoppers find cars and helps dealers and private sellers, find buyers. It has a pricing engine where it assigns an instant market value. Let's go with the acronym here, guys, IMV, and badges, like great or good or fair deal. It's got days on market for each of the cars, and history filters will build trust with buyers beyond listings. It does offer instant cash for sellers. A digital wholesale platform for dealers, Yasser El-Shimy since we've been talking so much about cars, let's close it out here with stock Number 10. Now, in advance, Yasser, you're going to need this one, and if you get it, we're tie breaking to a dramatic 11 stock, which will determine who is in our final four this coming March. Yasser, what is your stated market cap range for CarGurus Ticker symbol CARG?

Yasser El-Shimy: My range would be $6 billion to $11 billion.

David Gardner: $6 billion to $11 billion. I'm not going to play any more head games or tilt anything. I'm just going to turn to players at Home right now and Andy Cross and say, do you want to agree or disagree? Yasser said 6 billion to 11 billion.

Andy Cross: This is tricky because I know Yasser knows Carvana. Because he's a smart analyst, but I'm going to disagree with Yasser on this.

David Gardner: You were right to do so. Andy Cross will be entering the final four for March Market Cap madness because it was a little smaller. In fact, quite a bit smaller. It was $3.59 billion. This is a company that's gotten a few full plugs here and there. We haven't done great for members with this particular stock, and in fact, I don't think we're really covering it too much anymore. It was launched in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It does operate internationally, even though it's a small company. It's in Canada and the UK. But more to the point, about $3.6 billion market cap and Yasser your six to 11, a game try, but Andy was right. It was outside that range. Yasser. Cars.

Yasser El-Shimy: Well, fun fact, David, do you know that most Americans would rather be audited by the IRS than actually visit a car dealership? [LAUGHTER].

Andy Cross: I just did.

David Gardner: You were just audited by the IR [OVERLAPPING].

Andy Cross: I had to visit some dealerships, and I can empathize with that sentiment.

David Gardner: It's hard to build a brand or a sustainable business. Although Carvana has kind of created excitement and a little bit more fun and pleasure. CarMax, which has been a long-standing recommendation of mine, I don't think it's been a great performer. It was It's had some good periods.

Andy Cross: Yes.

David Gardner: But this is a difficult industry.

Yasser El-Shimy: Right. It's a very difficult industry. It's actually one of the largest industries in the US that that is not consolidated by any major player. Carvana, I believe has just surpassed CarMax to become the largest retailer of cars in the US.

Andy Cross: Wow.

Yasser El-Shimy: But having said that, I believe their market share is still at only 3% or so, so there's still quite a runway ahead.

David Gardner: Thank you for that, Yasser, and thank you both. The final accounting is then this Andy Cross, six, Yasser El-Shimy four. I will say, Andy, it was quite a comeback. It was three to three, and you just caught fire there near the end. But Andy and Yasser and I know we're not playing this game for each other. We're playing for you. How did you score? Dear fool, dear listener at home, we hope that you outscored all of us. The purpose of the Market Cap Game Show is to make more popular. I'm never going to say as popular as Jeopardy, but to make more popular market caps, the real value of stocks on the market that most people don't understand because they're just looking at the price per share. Except that you now do understand because you just listened to us for an hour, and I hope you scored at least a few points this week and maybe beat one or both of our competitors. Yasser and Andy, you both distinguished yourselves and helped make the world a bit smarter, happier, and richer. Maybe a final line or send off from you each, Yasser.

Yasser El-Shimy: Forza Roma.

Andy Cross: In addition to that. LaLiga, this is your.

Yasser El-Shimy: My Serie A. That's my favorite team in Italy.

David Gardner: Yes. Excuse me. See, I keep not getting the world of international soccer quite right, although I'm trying, but I'm failing constantly at it. So Forza Roma.

Yasser El-Shimy: Forza Roma.

David Gardner: I'm with you there. Would you like to tell one more joke? You had an amazing time.

Yasser El-Shimy: I think our audience has had enough of my jokes.

David Gardner: We'll turn back. Andy, a final sentiment from you. Our third seat in our final four.

Andy Cross: Well, I'm excited for that, and it was a great Yasser, as he expressed in so many intelligent remarks about so many of the companies, even the ones that the die rolled in my favor. He still provided such intelligence there.

David Gardner: Right.

Andy Cross: I just provide dumb jokes like this one. I went to the doctor, and I told him I broke my arm in two places. He told me not to go there anymore. I'm with you there. Next week, our September Mailbag, our email address is rbi@fool.com. You can tweet us on Twitter x at @RBI podcast. This has been such a fun week. It's a really special week, too, because I'm slightly distracted by my book, which finally came out after 15 years of keeping notes and writing it. Thank you guys for making this special in many ways for me and for all that you both do for Motley Fool members. I hope everybody had fun. Have a great week ahead. Fool on.

Andy Cross has positions in Airbnb, Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Block, Copart, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. David Gardner has positions in Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Copart, and Duolingo. Yasser El-Shimy has positions in Carvana, Constellation Energy, Duolingo, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Block, CarGurus, CarMax, Constellation Energy, Copart, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, Meta Platforms, NXP Semiconductors, Nvidia, Progressive, and Texas Roadhouse. The Motley Fool recommends CME Group, Duolingo, Intercontinental Exchange, LKQ, and Marriott International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

