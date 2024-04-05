Market Broadens Amid China and Fed Policy Actions. Play the Rotation While Barbelling Your Portfolio

Major Indices Rally in Q3 2024

Despite pullbacks and acute periods of elevated volatility, major equity indices were up in Q3 amid decelerating inflation, initial Fed rate cuts, increased probabilities of a soft landing, and China’s stimulus measures. Market participation broadened beyond technology stocks during the quarter as the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index rose 9.6% while the market-cap-weighted S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gained 5.9% and 2.1%, respectively. US small-caps (+10.1%) were among the best performers, followed by emerging markets (+9.6%) and US value (+9.0%). Bonds fared well as investment grade corporates rose 6.0%, 7-10 year US Treasuries gained 5.7%, and high yield credits increased 5.5%. Aside from crude oil (-12.2%), commodities produced positive returns as gold was up 13.1%, silver rose 6.9%, and broad-based commodities increased 0.5%.