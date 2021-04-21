Market Breaks Out of Slump as Small-Cap Stocks Surge

The major indexes rebounded out of a two-session slump today, as several "reopening" stocks gave the broader market a boost. The Dow finished the day up 316 points, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 touched down firmly in the black as well, even as a dip from big-name Netflix (NFLX) put pressure on its stay-at-home peers. Small-cap names are enjoying impressive gains today as well, as seen by the Russell 2000 Index (RUT), which jumped over 2%. Overall, investors will continue to keep an eye on corporate earnings, as well as the recent market volatility.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 34,137.31) rose 316 points, or 0.9% for the day. IBM (IBM) topped the list of blue chips for the second day, adding 3.9%, while Procter & Gamble (PG) dropped to the bottom, shedding 0.7%.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,173.42) gained 38.5 points or 0.9% for the day, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 13,950.22) tacked on 164 points, or 1.2%.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 17.50) fell 1.2 points, or 6.3%.

With Earth Day coming up tomorrow, Biden reportedly plans to unveil two key initiatives involving climate change. (MarketWatch) According to Yelp data, 2021 is off to an encouraging start as new businesses open. (CNBC) An analysis of Arcosa stock after its sustainability report. A look at this metals service name ahead of tomorrow's earnings. The mobile provider brushing off an upbeat quarterly report.

Gold Closes at Nearly 2-Month High

Oil futures fell for the second-straight day and at their lowest in a week, as rising Covid-19 cases put pressure on demand in India. The front-month June-dated contract fell $1.32, or 2.1%, to settle at $61.35 a barrel.

On the flip side, gold futures jumped for the second-straight day, amid rising Covid-19 cases, to settle at their highest level since Feb. 24. June-dated gold added $14.70, or 0.8%, to settle at $,1,793.10 an ounce.

