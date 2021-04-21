Market Breaks Out of Slump as Small-Cap Stocks Surge

The major indexes rebounded out of a two-session slump today, as several "reopening" stocks gave the broader market a boost. The Dow finished the day up 316 points, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 touched down firmly in the black as well, even as a dip from big-name Netflix (NFLX) put pressure on its stay-at-home peers. Small-cap names are enjoying impressive gains today as well, as seen by the Russell 2000 Index (RUT), which jumped over 2%. Overall, investors will continue to keep an eye on corporate earnings, as well as the recent market volatility.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 34,137.31) rose 316 points, or 0.9% for the day. IBM (IBM) topped the list of blue chips for the second day, adding 3.9%, while Procter & Gamble (PG) dropped to the bottom, shedding 0.7%.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,173.42) gained 38.5 points or 0.9% for the day, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 13,950.22) tacked on 164 points, or 1.2%.
Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 17.50) fell 1.2 points, or 6.3%.
- With Earth Day coming up tomorrow, Biden reportedly plans to unveil two key initiatives involving climate change. (MarketWatch)
- According to Yelp data, 2021 is off to an encouraging start as new businesses open. (CNBC)
Gold Closes at Nearly 2-Month High
Oil futures fell for the second-straight day and at their lowest in a week, as rising Covid-19 cases put pressure on demand in India. The front-month June-dated contract fell $1.32, or 2.1%, to settle at $61.35 a barrel.
On the flip side, gold futures jumped for the second-straight day, amid rising Covid-19 cases, to settle at their highest level since Feb. 24. June-dated gold added $14.70, or 0.8%, to settle at $,1,793.10 an ounce.
