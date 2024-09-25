Market Awaits New Home Sales Numbers

Pre-market futures are flat at this hour, with minimal new data to chew on in order to decide a near-term direction for stocks. The Dow is -0.02% currently, the S&P 500 -0.03% and the Nasdaq -0.12%. Only the small-cap Russell 2000 is +0.06% as of this moment.

We’re still riding a string of new all-time highs for two of these major indexes: 11 of 12 sessions have closed higher for the S&P, 10 of 12 for the blue-chip Dow. Both indexes began setting new all-time closing highs mid-this month, off previous all-time highs in July.

Cintas Beats on Q1 Earnings, Nudges Guidance

Uniform and cleaning equipment major Cintas CTAS outperformed the Zacks consensus on fiscal Q1 earnings this morning, with $1.10 per share outpacing expectations by a solid dime — and reflecting the 4 to 1 split conducted earlier this month. Revenues of $2.50 billion in the quarter was in-line with expectations, +6.8% from a year ago, including one less work day.

Guidance for full-year earnings and sales were nudged up slightly, to a range of $4.06-4.19 per share on the bottom line, $10.16-10.31 billion on the top. These compare with prior Zacks consensus prints of $4.16 per share and $10.27 billion, respectively. Shares are +1.5% on the news, +38% year to date.

Mortgage Refis Coming Back Strong

A new report on home mortgages is out this morning, showing applications to refinance home mortgages +20% in the past week, +175% from this time a year ago. This marks the eight-straight week of lower mortgage rates, with the FHA rate now with a “5-handle” for the first time in ages: 5.99%.

Refinances (“refis”) now make up 55.7% of all mortgage applications. This accounts for a portion of the pent-up demand in the housing market: those looking to buy a home but have been waiting for rates to come down. A year ago, the average mortgage rate was +7.41%.

What to Expect After Wall Street’s Opening Bell

Once the regular trading day gets underway, we’ll take a look at New Home Sales for August. These are expected to come in lower month over month, to 700K from 739K reported the prior month. Of course, key mortgage and Fed funds rate data had not yet hit the tape by then, so we’ll be looking at a ghost of the recent past.

Also, Micron MU will report fiscal Q4 results after today’s close. The Zacks Rank #4 (Sell)-rated stock (with a Momentum score of F) is expected to fetch +202% earnings growth year over year, and +90% revenue growth. Micron is riding a five-quarter streak of positive earnings surprises, with a trailing 4-quarter average of +73% — largely due to a giant +255% beat in the February quarter of this year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.