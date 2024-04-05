Market Anxiety Spikes: S&P 500 Options Show Rare Volatility Backwardation

The S&P 500 options market is flashing signs of unusual short-term anxiety. Traders have bid up the prices of near-term options so much that the implied volatility for options expiring in the next couple of days is now higher than that of options expiring weeks out. This rare condition, called backwardation in the volatility term structure, suggests the market is bracing for immediate risks to equities, more so than for longer-term uncertainties.

This article breaks down what implied volatility and backwardation mean, why this reversal has appeared, what’s driving current market jitters, and how investors can interpret these signals.

Understanding Implied Volatility and Backwardation

Implied volatility (IV) reflects the market’s expectation of future volatility, derived from option prices. When traders anticipate larger swings in the market, they are willing to pay more for options, pushing IV higher.

Term structure of volatility refers to how implied volatility changes for options with different expiration dates. Normally, IV increases with time to expiration—known as contango—because there is more uncertainty over a longer horizon. However, when near-term events are perceived as particularly risky, this relationship can invert. That’s called backwardation, and it signals that the market expects more volatility in the immediate future than further out.

Currently, the S&P 500 options market is experiencing this rare backwardation, suggesting that traders see a short-term storm on the horizon.

The Numbers Behind the Anxiety

Data from the options market show a dramatic spike in implied volatility for near-term expirations:

April 3, 2025 Raw implied volatility: 35.0% Adjusted baseline: 28.5% Traders are pricing in roughly 98% more volatility than normal.

April 4, 2025 Raw implied volatility: 32.3% Adjusted baseline: 18.4% Implied volatility has 86% more volatility than the baseline.



Even after removing the excess volatility related to these two key dates, the adjusted baseline implied volatility across expirations remains elevated—around 19%, compared to a year-to-date average of 16%. This suggests that the overall market tone remains cautious beyond just the immediate headlines.

What's Driving Market Jitters?

Several major factors are converging to elevate short-term volatility:

Geopolitical Tensions: Continued overseas hostilities and uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy have created a cloud of unease. Conflicting commentary on tariffs and foreign policy developments are fueling investor caution.

Continued overseas hostilities and uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy have created a cloud of unease. Conflicting commentary on tariffs and foreign policy developments are fueling investor caution. Macroeconomic Events: A wave of critical economic data and central bank communications is hitting the market this week. Thursday, April 3 OPEC Meeting: Oil price expectations and inflation concerns hang in the balance. Initial Jobless Claims: A key gauge of labor market health. S&P Global Services PMI: Insight into the services sector’s strength. Friday, April 4 Non-Farm Payrolls & Unemployment Rate: One of the most important data releases of the month. Fed Chair Powell Speech: Market participants will parse his words closely for clues on interest rate policy.

A wave of critical economic data and central bank communications is hitting the market this week. Additional Fed Speakers: Several other Federal Reserve officials are scheduled to speak throughout the week, adding to uncertainty.

The concentration of potential market-moving events in such a short span has significantly raised the stakes, and the options market is reflecting that tension.

Bottom Line

The S&P 500 options market is sending a clear message: traders are bracing for potentially large market moves over the next few days. With geopolitical tensions simmering, trade policy uncertainty lingering, and critical economic data and Fed commentary on deck, it's no surprise that implied volatility is spiking—particularly for April 3rd and 4th.

Even after adjusting for these specific risks, the market remains more volatile than usual. For investors, this is a moment to assess your risk exposure, avoid knee-jerk decisions, and stay focused on long-term strategy while being prepared for short-term turbulence.