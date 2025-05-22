Market Analysis: NVIDIA And Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 44.83 40.52 25.05 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 106.36 15.48 20.31 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 23.19 6.58 9.55 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 81.80 3.14 6.60 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 35.12 10.27 10.61 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.44 5.99 4.02 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 173.93 20.16 34.61 3.17% $0.22 $0.95 26.25% Analog Devices Inc 71 3.14 11.87 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 22.93 2.20 3.45 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 18.10 9.95 13.82 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 21.40 1.27 1.92 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.55 2.06 1.07 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 13.02 1.56 2.55 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% ON Semiconductor Corp 30.32 2.27 2.81 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% First Solar Inc 13.88 2.14 4.13 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Skyworks Solutions Inc 27.87 1.80 2.90 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 2015 16.60 32.56 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Qorvo Inc 131.91 2.10 1.96 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 30.35 4.18 10.73 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 125.78 9.04 13.16 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 156.68 6.31 9.93 3.15% $35.88 $29.69 17.29%

By closely examining NVIDIA, we can identify the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 44.83 , which is 0.29x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 40.52 which exceeds the industry average by 6.42x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 25.05 , surpassing the industry average by 2.52x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% that is 27.27% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion is 0.72x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $28.72 Billion is 0.97x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 77.94% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 17.29%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating NVIDIA alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

NVIDIA demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder equity. The low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate room for improvement in operational efficiency. The high revenue growth rate signals strong performance in capturing market share.

