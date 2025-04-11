Market Analysis: Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 30.73 9.37 10.88 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 31.30 22.35 6.83 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 114.55 16.88 14.87 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 95.07 17.48 13.92 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 42.62 49.58 12.48 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 23.80 6.96 3.90 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 392.98 12.01 13.14 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.87 2.79 5.37 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 39.84 23.14 7.25 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Qualys Inc 26.45 9.40 7.56 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% SolarWinds Corp 28.89 2.29 4.05 5.26% $0.07 $0.19 6.14% Progress Software Corp 44.76 5.66 3.13 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 17.78 14.89 1.16 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 56.92 82.24 1.70 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 72.45 20.44 7.34 7.58% $0.65 $1.36 13.07%

When closely examining Microsoft, the following trends emerge:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 30.73 significantly below the industry average by 0.42x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.37 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.46x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio of 10.88 , which is 1.48x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% , which is 0.59% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion , which is 56.6x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $47.83 Billion is 35.17x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 12.27% is significantly below the industry average of 13.07%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Microsoft alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft outperforms peers, reflecting strong profitability and operational efficiency. The low revenue growth rate may indicate a need for strategic initiatives to drive top-line performance in the future.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MSFT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 WestPark Capital Initiates Coverage On Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.