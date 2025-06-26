Market Analysis: Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 38.04 11.37 13.62 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 48.55 28.94 10.52 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 136.39 20.54 18.30 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 117.41 18.84 16.31 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 42.67 40.43 13.06 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 28.23 7.95 4.61 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 298.36 13.76 15.15 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 103.23 23.54 7.87 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.07 2.77 5.47 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28.87 10.30 8.43 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 50.06 6.33 3.50 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 15.30 13.06 1.24 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% Rapid7 Inc 57.05 28.50 1.74 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% N-able Inc 97 1.89 3.11 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Average 80.86 16.68 8.41 9.41% $0.73 $1.46 11.8%

Upon closer analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become apparent:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 38.04 , which is 0.47x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 11.37 , which is 0.68x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.62 , surpassing the industry average by 1.62x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% that is 1.14% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 55.77x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 32.98x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.27%, which surpasses the industry average of 11.8%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the company is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for its revenue. In terms of ROE, Microsoft's performance is lagging behind its peers, while its high EBITDA and gross profit margins reflect strong operational efficiency. The high revenue growth rate further highlights Microsoft's competitive position in the industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MSFT

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.