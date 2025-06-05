Market Analysis: Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 35.85 10.71 12.83 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 39.46 28.18 8.61 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 137.41 20.69 18.44 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 111.53 17.90 15.49 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 41.82 39.63 12.80 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 28.24 7.95 4.61 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 305.19 14.07 15.50 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 108.42 24.72 8.27 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.50 2.81 5.55 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28.30 10.09 8.26 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 49.65 6.28 3.47 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 15.84 13.51 1.28 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 100.25 1.96 3.22 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 56.98 28.46 1.74 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 80.89 16.63 8.25 9.47% $0.66 $1.36 11.42%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Microsoft, we can identify the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 35.85 is 0.44x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The current Price to Book ratio of 10.71 , which is 0.64x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.83 , which is 1.56x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% is 1.2% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 61.68x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 35.4x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 13.27%, outperforming the industry average of 11.42%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance and growth potential, outperforming industry peers.

