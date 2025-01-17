Market Analysis: Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and its primary competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 35.06 10.97 12.48 8.87% $38.23 $45.49 16.04% Oracle Corp 39.01 32.46 8.26 25.66% $5.75 $9.97 8.64% ServiceNow Inc 164.67 23.48 20.98 4.81% $0.67 $2.21 22.25% Palo Alto Networks Inc 45.96 19.67 15.18 6.33% $0.45 $1.58 13.88% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 712.51 29.27 24.29 -0.57% $0.05 $0.76 28.52% Fortinet Inc 47.26 79.38 12.70 90.26% $0.66 $1.24 13.0% Gen Digital Inc 27.60 8.03 4.47 7.92% $0.51 $0.78 3.07% Monday.Com Ltd 559.56 12.35 13.64 -1.28% $-0.02 $0.23 32.67% Dolby Laboratories Inc 30.11 3.13 6.19 2.39% $0.07 $0.27 4.9% CommVault Systems Inc 41.04 25.45 8.13 5.56% $0.02 $0.19 16.06% QXO Inc 24.05 1.24 21.91 -0.21% $-0.03 $0.01 -2.0% Qualys Inc 30.14 11.11 8.64 10.53% $0.05 $0.13 8.36% Teradata Corp 36.47 23.73 1.71 32.0% $0.08 $0.27 0.46% Progress Software Corp 34.26 6.42 3.95 6.88% $0.06 $0.15 2.11% SolarWinds Corp 63.86 1.76 3.07 0.94% $0.07 $0.18 5.5% Average 132.61 19.82 10.94 13.66% $0.6 $1.28 11.24%

When closely examining Microsoft, the following trends emerge:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 35.06, which is 0.26x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 10.97, which is well below the industry average by 0.55x, the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.48, which is 1.14x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.87% that is 4.79% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.23 Billion is 63.72x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $45.49 Billion is 35.54x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 16.04%, outperforming the industry average of 11.24%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Microsoft against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios are low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the high PS ratio suggests investors are willing to pay a premium for revenue. The low ROE may indicate less efficient use of shareholder funds, while high EBITDA and gross profit signify strong operational performance. Additionally, the high revenue growth implies a positive outlook for future earnings potential.

