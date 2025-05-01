Market Analysis: Meta Platforms And Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 23.01 7.59 8.72 12.0% $28.26 $39.55 20.63% Alphabet Inc 17.72 5.58 5.41 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 9.72 0.84 1.68 1.76% $7.22 $16.11 -2.37% Pinterest Inc 9.48 3.60 4.85 48.33% $0.27 $0.96 17.62% Kanzhun Ltd 32.08 3.31 6.90 3.05% $0.38 $1.51 15.4% Autohome Inc 14.94 0.98 3.44 1.25% $0.23 $1.35 -6.7% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 107 1.71 2.55 0.87% $0.02 $0.26 -2.31% CarGurus Inc 139.80 5.10 3.32 8.95% $0.06 $0.2 2.43% Yelp Inc 18.66 3.04 1.75 5.69% $0.07 $0.33 5.72% Weibo Corp 6.97 0.57 1.22 0.25% $0.14 $0.36 -1.48% Tripadvisor Inc 311.25 1.85 0.98 0.11% $0.03 $0.41 5.38% Ziff Davis Inc 20.78 0.70 0.94 3.6% $0.14 $0.37 5.88% Yalla Group Ltd 10.36 1.72 4.14 4.72% $0.03 $0.06 12.24% Average 58.23 2.42 3.1 7.41% $4.58 $6.32 5.32%

By closely examining Meta Platforms, we can identify the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 23.01 is lower than the industry average by 0.4x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.59 , which is 3.14x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.72 , surpassing the industry average by 2.81x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.0% is 4.59% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.26 Billion is 6.17x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $39.55 Billion is 6.26x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 20.63%, which surpasses the industry average of 5.32%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Meta Platforms with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Meta Platforms is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms its peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential in the Interactive Media & Services industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for META

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for META

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.