Market Analysis: Boston Scientific And Competitors In Health Care Equipment & Supplies Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in relation to its major competitors in the Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Boston Scientific Background

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Boston Scientific Corp 61.94 5.51 7.40 1.61% $0.81 $2.85 14.48% Abbott Laboratories 34.29 4.81 4.67 3.33% $2.55 $5.77 4.0% Stryker Corp 36.55 6.32 5.89 4.24% $1.31 $3.42 8.53% Medtronic PLC 29.72 2.09 3.37 1.28% $1.71 $5.54 0.51% Becton Dickinson & Co 47.27 2.64 3.47 1.89% $1.21 $2.31 2.3% IDEXX Laboratories Inc 47.90 25.15 10.69 12.91% $0.3 $0.62 6.35% Edwards Lifesciences Corp 25.45 5.24 6.32 5.03% $0.42 $1.1 6.98% GE HealthCare Technologies Inc 24.10 4.88 1.96 5.63% $0.86 $2.0 0.46% ResMed Inc 31.30 6.54 6.82 6.16% $0.44 $0.72 2.19% DexCom Inc 43.33 11.48 7.46 6.13% $0.24 $0.63 15.26% Steris PLC 41.77 3.66 4.48 2.3% $0.32 $0.57 8.12% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc 22.56 1.73 2.98 1.92% $0.6 $1.39 3.87% Hologic Inc 28.55 3.92 5.04 3.97% $0.34 $0.56 2.74% Insulet Corp 32.95 12.79 7.34 21.08% $0.05 $0.33 10.6% Teleflex Inc 41.07 2.37 3.61 1.77% $0.19 $0.42 0.87% Globus Medical Inc 366 2.49 4.32 0.8% $0.13 $0.37 115.93% Masimo Corp 86.31 4.93 3.40 1.17% $0.05 $0.25 9.01% Penumbra Inc 485.80 5.69 5.85 -5.09% $-0.07 $0.16 14.49% Inspire Medical Systems Inc 920.14 9.03 8.09 1.6% $0.01 $0.17 29.65% TransMedics Group Inc 4072.25 28.58 15.35 6.98% $0.02 $0.07 117.87% Integer Holdings Corp 38.15 2.52 2.42 2.03% $0.08 $0.12 9.04% Average 322.77 7.34 5.68 4.26% $0.54 $1.33 18.44%

Through a detailed examination of Boston Scientific, we can deduce the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 61.94 is lower than the industry average by 0.19x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 5.51, which is 0.75x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.4, which is 1.3x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.61% is 2.65% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $810 Million, which is 1.5x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $2.85 Billion, which indicates 2.14x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 14.48% compared to the industry average of 18.44%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Boston Scientific stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Boston Scientific has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Key Takeaways

For Boston Scientific, the PE and PB ratios are low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the high PS ratio suggests overvaluation based on revenue. The low ROE and revenue growth, along with high EBITDA and gross profit, may indicate operational efficiency but limited growth potential within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

