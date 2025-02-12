Market Analysis: Apple And Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 36.92 52.34 8.99 58.74% $45.91 $58.27 3.95% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 10.97 1.12 0.94 5.72% $1.44 $2.61 15.06% NetApp Inc 22.02 27.25 3.91 32.84% $0.44 $1.18 6.15% Western Digital Corp 19.92 1.98 1.51 4.89% $0.96 $1.52 41.33% Super Micro Computer Inc 19.22 4.13 1.56 6.68% $0.4 $0.6 37.87% Pure Storage Inc 172.62 15.57 7.79 4.44% $0.11 $0.58 8.94% Eastman Kodak Co 10.53 0.60 0.64 1.34% $0.04 $0.04 -2.97% Turtle Beach Corp 57.26 3.50 1.06 3.3% $0.01 $0.03 59.51% AstroNova Inc 23.16 0.96 0.58 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 41.96 6.89 2.25 7.43% $0.42 $0.82 21.69%

By thoroughly analyzing Apple, we can discern the following trends:

At 36.92, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.88x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 52.34 which exceeds the industry average by 7.6x.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.99, surpassing the industry average by 4.0x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 58.74%, which is 51.31% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.91 Billion, which is 109.31x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $58.27 Billion, which indicates 71.06x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 3.95% compared to the industry average of 21.69%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Among its top 4 peers, Apple is placed in the middle with a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

This implies a balanced financial structure, with a reasonable proportion of debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

