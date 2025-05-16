Market Analysis: Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 33.42 7.12 3.39 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 17.92 2.13 2.22 5.01% $59.0 $117.63 7.61% PDD Holdings Inc 11.17 3.85 3.19 9.28% $32.41 $62.81 24.45% MercadoLibre Inc 63.63 26.20 5.86 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% JD.com Inc 8.39 1.52 0.31 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% Coupang Inc 191.71 11.15 1.58 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% eBay Inc 16.97 6.57 3.35 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.28 1.35 0.52 6.31% $3.29 $7.63 -4.18% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 35.25 4.12 3.10 4.14% $0.1 $0.27 2.79% Dillard's Inc 11.15 3.59 1 11.4% $0.31 $0.74 -4.97% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 17.82 4.45 2.75 8.12% $0.99 $2.22 22.68% Nordstrom Inc 14.10 3.60 0.28 15.61% $0.44 $1.69 -2.17% Macy's Inc 5.80 0.73 0.15 7.86% $0.68 $3.02 -4.39% Savers Value Village Inc 68.79 3.66 1.03 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 8.54 0.25 0.06 1.26% $0.31 $1.92 -9.39% Hour Loop Inc 136 8.22 0.34 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 40.97 5.43 1.72 7.16% $7.59 $16.86 7.11%

By carefully studying Amazon.com, we can deduce the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 33.42 significantly below the industry average by 0.82x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.12 , which is 1.31x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.39 , surpassing the industry average by 1.97x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% that is 1.37% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 4.81x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $78.69 Billion , which indicates 4.67x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 8.62% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 7.11%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Amazon.com against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Amazon.com has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values the company's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, Amazon.com's performance is lower than its industry peers, reflecting less efficient use of shareholder equity. However, the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify strong operational and financial performance relative to competitors in the industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Tigress Financial Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.