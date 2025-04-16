Market Analysis: Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) alongside its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 32.48 6.66 3.02 7.34% $38.55 $88.9 10.49% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 16.43 1.95 2.04 5.01% $59.0 $117.63 7.61% PDD Holdings Inc 9.03 3.04 2.58 9.28% $29.18 $59.65 11.33% MercadoLibre Inc 56.20 24.68 5.17 15.3% $0.96 $2.75 37.42% JD.com Inc 10.17 1.66 0.36 4.21% $15.92 $45.04 33.26% Coupang Inc 268.50 9.48 1.30 3.76% $0.44 $2.49 21.4% eBay Inc 16.58 5.92 3.19 12.84% $0.76 $1.86 0.66% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 35.44 4.14 3.11 4.14% $0.1 $0.27 2.79% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 6.39 1.18 0.46 6.31% $1.47 $4.96 60.69% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 14.39 3.60 2.22 8.12% $0.88 $2.03 4.2% Dillard's Inc 8.59 2.76 0.77 11.4% $0.31 $0.74 -4.97% Nordstrom Inc 13.82 3.53 0.27 15.61% $0.44 $1.69 -2.17% Macy's Inc 5.41 0.69 0.14 7.86% $0.68 $3.02 -4.39% Savers Value Village Inc 52.06 3.33 0.96 -0.44% $0.04 $0.22 5.02% Kohl's Corp 6.39 0.18 0.04 1.26% $0.31 $1.92 -9.39% Hour Loop Inc 63.50 8.65 0.32 -25.78% $-0.0 $0.02 -8.51% Average 38.86 4.99 1.53 5.26% $7.37 $16.29 10.33%

After thoroughly examining Amazon.com, the following trends can be inferred:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 32.48 significantly below the industry average by 0.84x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 6.66 relative to the industry average by 1.33x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.02 , which is 1.97x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.34% is 2.08% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.55 Billion , which is 5.23x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $88.9 Billion , which indicates 5.46x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 10.49%, which surpasses the industry average of 10.33%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

