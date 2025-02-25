Marker Therapeutics, Inc. CEO Juan Vera to Present at H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference

Marker Therapeutics' CEO Juan Vera will present at the Cell Therapy Virtual Conference on February 25, 2025.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company based in Houston, announced that its CEO, Dr. Juan Vera, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference on February 25, 2025, at 3:30 PM ET. The presentation will provide an overview of the company's T cell therapy technology and its clinical developments. Marker specializes in developing innovative T cell-based immunotherapies for hematological malignancies and solid tumors, with a focus on maintaining financial resources and operational excellence. The event will be accessible to registered participants via an event portal. The company emphasizes that its forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could affect actual results.

Potential Positives

Dr. Juan Vera's presentation at a notable investor event enhances the company’s visibility and credibility within the biotech community.

The event offers a platform to showcase Marker Therapeutics’ innovative T cell technology and clinical developments, potentially attracting investor interest and support.

Successful clinical trials with over 200 patients highlight the effectiveness and safety of Marker’s treatments, reinforcing the company’s expertise in immuno-oncology.

Non-dilutive funding from U.S. state and federal agencies supports the company’s research initiatives, indicating strong institutional backing for its projects.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights a reliance on forward-looking statements, which inherently carry risks and uncertainties, potentially undermining investor confidence due to the variability in actual outcomes compared to expectations.

Marker Therapeutics is categorized as a clinical-stage company, indicating that it may still face significant challenges and uncertainties before bringing products to market, which could deter some investors.

The mention of having undergone clinical trials but not providing explicit positive outcomes or progress may leave investors uncertain about the effectiveness and viability of its products.

FAQ

What is Marker Therapeutics, Inc.?

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing T cell-based immunotherapies for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

When is Dr. Juan Vera's presentation at the conference?

Dr. Juan Vera's presentation will take place on February 25, 2025, at 3:30 PM Eastern Time (ET).

How can I attend the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Conference?

You can register for the event at https://hcwevents.com/celltherapy/ to attend the virtual conference.

What benefits do Marker’s T cell therapies offer?

Marker’s T cell therapies show durability and tolerance based on clinical trials with more than 200 patients.

Where can I find future press releases from Marker Therapeutics?

You can sign up for future press releases via email at https://www.markertherapeutics.com/email-alerts.

$MRKR Insider Trading Activity

$MRKR insiders have traded $MRKR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 16, L.P. NEW purchased 554,250 shares for an estimated $1,773,600

STEVE ELMS purchased 11,085 shares for an estimated $35,472

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MRKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $MRKR stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Marker Therapeutics, Inc.



(Nasdaq: MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focusing on developing next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, today announced that Juan Vera, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Marker Therapeutics, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 3



rd



Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference. This virtual investor event will be held on February 25, 2025.





Dr. Vera will present an overview of Marker’s technology and clinical developments on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 3:30 PM Eastern Time (ET).







Details of the presentation are as follows:













Event:







H.C. Wainwright 3



rd



Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference











Date:







February 25, 2025, at 3:30 PM ET











Location:







Virtual Meeting











Registration:









https://hcwevents.com/celltherapy/















Registered participants will have access to the presentation through the event portal on the day of the event.







About Marker Therapeutics, Inc.







Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a Houston, TX-based clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company was founded at Baylor College of Medicine, and clinical trials that enrolled more than 200 patients across various hematological and solid tumor indications showed that the Company’s autologous and allogeneic MAR-T cell products were well tolerated and demonstrated durable clinical responses. Marker’s goal is to introduce novel T cell therapies to the market and improve patient outcomes. To achieve these objectives, the Company prioritizes the preservation of financial resources and focuses on operational excellence. Marker’s unique T cell platform is strengthened by non-dilutive funding from U.S. state and federal agencies supporting cancer research.





To receive future press releases via email, please visit:



https://www.markertherapeutics.com/email-alerts



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release concerning the Company’s expectations, plans, business outlook or future performance, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: our research, development and regulatory activities and expectations relating to our non-engineered multi-tumor antigen specific T cell therapies; the effectiveness of these programs or the possible range of application and potential curative effects and safety in the treatment of diseases; the timing, conduct, interim results announcements and outcomes of our clinical trials of our product candidates, including MT-601 for the treatment of patients with lymphoma. Forward-looking statements are by their nature subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to the risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings which are available through EDGAR at



WWW.SEC.GOV



. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release except as may be required by law.









Contacts











Investors







TIBEREND STRATEGIC ADVISORS, INC.





Jonathan Nugent





205-566-3026







jnugent@tiberend.com





