Marker Therapeutics CEO Dr. Juan Vera to Join Expert Panel Discussing CD19 CAR-T Therapy at Upcoming Webcast

Marker Therapeutics' CEO will discuss advances in T cell therapies at a virtual event on May 28, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focusing on next-generation T cell immunotherapies, announced that CEO Dr. Juan Vera will participate in a live webcast on May 28, 2025, discussing the successes and setbacks of CD19 CAR-T cell therapies since their FDA approval. This event, produced by Demy-Colton and the WBB Research Institute, will feature experts in the field, including Dr. Helen Heslop, Dr. Malcolm Brenner, Dr. Manali Kamdar, and Dr. Geoffrey Shouse, who will provide insights into current limitations of CAR-T therapies and present Marker's innovative MAR-T cell therapy platform. The discussion aims to address unmet needs in cancer treatment and is open to global participants through online registration. Marker Therapeutics is committed to advancing T cell therapies and improving patient outcomes, supported by research funding from both state and federal agencies.

Potential Positives

Dr. Juan Vera's participation in a high-profile virtual event highlights Marker Therapeutics' leadership and innovative approach to immuno-oncology.

The event features a distinguished panel of experts, which enhances recognition and credibility for Marker Therapeutics in the cancer treatment community.

The presentation of Marker’s MAR-T cell therapy platform as a novel approach addresses current limitations in CAR-T therapies, showcasing the company's commitment to advancing treatment options.

The accessibility of the roundtable discussion allows for broader engagement with the global community, potentially attracting interest from investors and collaborators.

Potential Negatives

Participation in a discussion primarily focused on CAR-T cells may suggest that Marker Therapeutics is still vying for relevance in a competitive immuno-oncology landscape dominated by established CAR-T therapies.



The need to address the "shortcomings" of CAR-T therapy implies that Marker’s offerings may still face significant challenges and limitations in efficacy compared to existing therapies.



The ongoing focus on developing novel therapies could indicate that the company has not yet achieved commercialization success, which may raise concerns about its future financial stability and growth prospects.

FAQ

What is the focus of Marker Therapeutics, Inc.?

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. specializes in next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

When is the live webcast featuring Dr. Juan Vera?

The live webcast is scheduled for May 28, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Who are the panelists participating in the discussion?

The panelists include experts like Helen Heslop, Malcolm Brenner, and Manali Kamdar, among others.

What is the agenda for the virtual event?

The agenda includes discussions on CAR-T therapy limitations, MAR-T cells, and a roundtable discussion led by Richard Marfuggi.

How can I register for the roundtable discussion?

To register for the discussion, please visit the official registration link provided in the press release.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MRKR Insider Trading Activity

$MRKR insiders have traded $MRKR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 16, L.P. NEW purchased 554,250 shares for an estimated $1,773,600

STEVE ELMS purchased 11,085 shares for an estimated $35,472

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MRKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $MRKR stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MRKR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRKR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MRKR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRKR forecast page.

Full Release



HOUSTON, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



MARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC.



(Nasdaq: MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focusing on developing next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Juan Vera, will participate in a live webcast produced by Demy-Colton in collaboration with the WBB Research Institute titled “Seven Years After FDA Approval – Have CD19 CAR-T Cells Met Expectations?”. The virtual event is scheduled to take place on May 28, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.





This one-hour virtual event will feature insights from leading voices in the cell therapy space, followed by a roundtable discussion. Dr. Vera will present Marker’s MAR-T cell therapy platform as a novel, non-engineered multi-antigen approach designed to address the shortcomings associated with CAR-T cell therapies. Panelists include renowned experts in the cancer field, whose contributions have significantly shaped the field of immuno-oncology:









Helen Heslop, M.D., DSC



, Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics and Director of the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Methodist Hospital, and Texas Children’s Hospital



, Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics and Director of the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Methodist Hospital, and Texas Children’s Hospital





Malcolm Brenner, M.D., Ph.D.



, Founding Director of the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy and Fayez Sarofim Distinguished Service Professor at Baylor College of Medicine in the Departments of Medicine, Pediatrics, and Human and Molecular Genetics



, Founding Director of the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy and Fayez Sarofim Distinguished Service Professor at Baylor College of Medicine in the Departments of Medicine, Pediatrics, and Human and Molecular Genetics





Manali Kamdar, M.D.



, Associate Professor, University of Colorado



, Associate Professor, University of Colorado





Geoffrey Shouse, D.O., Ph.D.



, Assistant Professor, City of Hope



, Assistant Professor, City of Hope





Juan Vera, M.D.



, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marker Therapeutics











The extensive knowledge and unique perspectives of the panelists promises a profound and impactful discussion.







Virtual Webcast Agenda – May 28, 2025 at 11:00 am – 12:00 pm E.D.T:













11:00 – 11:05 am









Introduction







Sara Demy, Founder & CEO, Demy-Colton





Steve Brozak, President and Co-founder, WBB Securities











11:05 – 11:10 am









Understanding the Shortcomings of CAR-T Therapy







Helen Heslop, MD, Baylor College of Medicine











11:10 – 11:15 am









Overcoming the Current Limitations of CAR-T Therapy







Malcolm Brenner, MD, PhD, Baylor College of Medicine











11:15 – 11:20 am









MAR-T Cells as Novel Approach to Address Unmet Needs







Juan Vera, MD, Marker Therapeutics











11:20 – 11:50 am









Roundtable Discussion









Moderator



:





Richard Marfuggi, MD, DMH (Medical Director of the WBB Research Institute)







Panelists



:





Geoffrey Shouse, DO, PhD (City of Hoppe)





Helen Heslop, MD, DSC (Baylor College of Medicine)





Juan Vera, MD (Marker Therapeutics)





Malcolm Brenner, MD, PhD (Baylor College of Medicine)





Manali Kamdar, MD (University of Colorado)











11:50 – 12:00 pm









Q&A















The roundtable discussion will be accessible online, allowing participants worldwide to join and take part in this crucial dialogue. To attend the roundtable discussion, please register at:







https://virtualsalon.demy-colton.com/2025/05/07/seven-years-after-fda-approval-have-cd19-car-t-cells-met-expectations/









About Marker Therapeutics, Inc.







Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a Houston, TX-based clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company was founded at Baylor College of Medicine, and clinical trials that enrolled more than 200 patients across various hematological and solid tumor indications showed that the Company’s autologous and allogeneic MAR-T cell products were well tolerated and demonstrated durable clinical responses. Marker’s goal is to introduce novel T cell therapies to the market and improve patient outcomes. To achieve these objectives, the Company prioritizes the preservation of financial resources and focuses on operational excellence. Marker’s unique T cell platform is strengthened by non-dilutive funding from U.S. state and federal agencies supporting cancer research.





To receive future press releases via email, please visit:



https://www.markertherapeutics.com/email-alerts



.







Media and Investor Contact







Marker Therapeutics, Inc.





+1 (713) 400-6400







investor.relations@markertherapeutics.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.