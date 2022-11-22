Markets
Marker Therapeutics Announces FDA's Clearance Of IND For MT-601

November 22, 2022 — 07:43 am EST

(RTTNews) - Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) announced the FDA has cleared the Investigational New Drug application for MT-601 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic pancreatic cancer in combination with front-line chemotherapy. The company plans to initiate a multicenter Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic pancreatic cancer in combination with front-line chemotherapy in 2023.

"The FDA's clearance of our IND for MT-601 is a significant milestone for Marker as we prepare for our third planned clinical trial evaluating our multiTAA-specific T cell therapy next year," said Peter Hoang, CEO of Marker Therapeutics.

