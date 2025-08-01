Markel's Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Premiums Rise Y/Y

Markel Group Inc. MKL reported second-quarter 2025 net operating earnings per share of $25.46, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. However, the bottom line decreased 1.9% year over year.

Markel witnessed improved earned premiums and increased net investment income.

Quarterly Operational Update of MKL

Total operating revenues of $4 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. The top line increased 4.9% year over year.

Earned premiums increased 3.1% year over year to $2.1 billion in the reported quarter. The figure was higher than our estimate of $2 billion.

Net investment income increased 3% year over year to $230 million in the second quarter driven by a higher yield and higher average holdings of fixed maturity securities in 2025. The figure was lower than our estimate of $263.9 million.

Total operating expenses increased 6.2% to $3.5 billion, owing to higher losses and loss adjustment expenses, underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses, product expenses, services and other expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

MKL’s combined ratio deteriorated 280 basis points (bps) year over year to 96.3 in the reported quarter.

Segment Update

Markel Insurance: Earned premiums increased 2.9% year over year to $2.1 billion. Total operating revenues rose 2.9% year over year to 2.1 billion. Operating income decreased 51.3% year over year to 60.3 million.

The combined ratio for the reported quarter deteriorated 310 bps to 96.9 year over year.This was primarily due to adverse development during the year on its run-off risk-managed directors and officers product lines, as well as on its Global Reinsurance division, which the company has announced is being placed into run-off.

Investing: Operating income jumped 724.1% year over year to 822.4 million. This was primarily driven by higher net investment income, net investment gains and services and other revenues.

Markel Ventures: Operating revenues of $1.6 billion improved 6.5% year over year, driven by the contributions from the acquisitions of Valor and EPI, as well as improved performance at the construction services businesses. Operating income of $207.8 million increased 17% year over year

Financial Update

Markel exited the second quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $3.7 billion, up 0.8% from the 2024-end level.

The debt balance increased 0.8% year over year to $4.4 billion as of June 30, 2025, from the 2024-end level.

Shareholders' equity was $17.3 billion as of the second quarter of 2025, up 2.4% from 2024-end.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $880.5 million in the first half of 2025, down 27.18% year over year, reflecting lower net premium collections.

Performance of Some Other Diversified Operators

Honeywell International Inc. HON reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.75 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64. The bottom line increased 10% year over year on an adjusted basis. On a reported basis, the company’s earnings were $2.45 per share, up 4% year over year. Total revenues of $10.35 billion beat the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. The top line increased 8% from the year-ago quarter, driven by strength in the Aerospace Technologies segment. Organic sales increased 5% year over year.

3M Company MMM reported second-quarter 2025 results, wherein revenues and earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. 3M delivered adjusted earnings of $2.16 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01. The company reported earnings of $1.93 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company reported net revenues of $6.34 billion in the quarter. The metric increased 1.4% year over year. Organic sales inched up 0.6%. Foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 0.8% while acquisitions/divestitures did not have any material impact. MMM’s adjusted revenues of $6.16 billion beat the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. On an adjusted basis, organic revenues increased 1.5% year over year.

Danaher Corporation’s DHR second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.80 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64. The bottom line increased 4.7% year over year. Danaher reported net sales of $5.94 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The metric increased 3.5% year over year, driven by impressive performance of all the segments. DHR’s core sales increased 1.5% year over year in the quarter. Foreign-currency translations had a positive impact of 2%.

