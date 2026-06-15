Markel vs. Skyward: Which Specialty Insurance Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Markel Group offers global scale and a diversified investment portfolio heavy in equity securities.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group provides high revenue growth by targeting underserved niche markets.

Should you prioritize a proven specialty giant or a fast-growing newcomer for your portfolio?

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Insurance stocks can be low volatility growers that offer good income, too. Yet even in the stodgy insurance business, choosing between a seasoned industry leader and an aggressive newcomer is a classic investor dilemma. You might find that Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) offer two very different paths to growth.

Markel is often compared to a smaller version of a massive conglomerate due to its focus on both underwriting and equity investing. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is a fast-growing player targeting specific, underserved niches in the market. Investors often weigh these two when deciding between a diversified, established giant and a nimble, high-growth newcomer.

The case for Markel Group

Markel functions as a diverse financial holding company with a primary focus on the specialty insurance industry. It operates sixty-two offices across sixteen countries, serving diverse markets in the United States, Bermuda, and international regions. You should be aware that the top five independent brokers accounted for roughly 37% of gross premiums in 2025, which creates a significant reliance on a few key partners.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $16.6 billion, a 1% decrease from the previous year. The company reported net income of roughly $2.1 billion during this same period. This resulted in a net margin of approximately 12.7%, indicating the percentage of revenue remaining as profit after the company pays all its operating costs and taxes.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.2x, indicating the amount of debt relative to shareholders’ equity. The current ratio was close to 0.8x, which measures the company's ability to cover short-term obligations with its current assets.

The case for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group targets underserved and dislocated niche markets within the commercial insurance world. It provides solutions on both admitted and non-admitted bases (meaning for regulator-approved insurance products and unregulated products, often called surplus or excess insurance). That gives it significant flexibility in pricing and structuring its policies for unique risks. The company also maintains a presence in the international Lloyd’s of London market through its Apollo business unit.

During FY 2025, revenue grew by approximately 23% to reach nearly $1.4 billion. The company reported net income of just over $170 million for the year, up from approximately $119 million in the prior year. This produced a net margin of close to 12%, indicating the profit generated per dollar of premium and other income.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio stood at approximately 0.1x. The current ratio was nearly 1.0x, indicating how well a firm can pay its immediate debts with its liquid assets.

Risk profile comparison

Markel faces significant catastrophe-related risks, along with a heavy reliance on five brokers for 37% of its premiums. Because equity securities represent 70% of its shareholder equity, the company is highly sensitive to stock market volatility. It competes for market share with large peers such as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA).

Skyward Specialty Insurance is vulnerable to severe weather and climate change, which can increase the frequency and severity of insurance claims. The company relies on reinsurance to manage its exposure, which means it faces credit risk if its partners default. It also competes in a cyclical industry against rivals like Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) where price competition can hurt profits.

Valuation comparison

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group appears more attractively valued based on its Forward P/E and P/S ratio.

Metric Markel Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 16.3x 9.5x 16.6x P/S ratio 1.4x 1.3x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLF sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Markel Group operates as more than an insurance company, with a venture capital investment arm, a portfolio of equity investments in industrial businesses, and stakes in consumer and tech companies, too, in addition to insurance. When that combination works well, it’s great, as with Berkshire Hathaway. But Merkel has been seeing only spotty performance: insurance premiums have fallen over the past year, and its investments in transportation companies in its industrial portfolio struggled, as portfolio companies faced higher costs. Add on top of the fact that Merkal doesn’t pay a dividend, like other insurers, and it may be best to wait and see.

Skyward, meanwhile, is seeing momentum from its recent purchase of the specialty insurance group, Apollo Group Holdings. Apollo expands Skyward’s ability to offer unique insurance products to specialty markets, like autonomous vehicle insurance for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER). Apollo also has a leading positioning in offering insurance to shipbuilders, ports, and terminals. Skyward, meanwhile, has its own niches, such as underwriting insurance for housing migrants in New York hotels and providing coverage to miners of precious metals.

There’s growth in the underwriting niche and specialty businesses and products, if the risk is balanced correctly. So far, it appears Skyward is doing a good job, with revenue rising almost 50% the past four quarters. Wall Street analyst consensus is for revenue to grow nearly 40% in 2026 to $1.9 billion with a healthy rise in net income.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Kinsale Capital Group, Markel Group, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.