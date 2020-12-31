Markel Surety Expands Into National Accounts

(RTTNews) - Markel Corp. (MKL) said that Markel Surety has increased its capacity offering to $500 million for the most qualified accounts with the establishment of a National Accounts segment.

The segment will be led by Michael Bond, who joined Markel on December 31, and his background includes roles as the US Head of Surety for both Euler Hermes and Zurich Surety.

The target market for the National Accounts segment includes contractors with larger program needs up to $500 million, co-surety accounts, reverse-flow business, and Fortune 2000 commercial accounts.

Markel Surety's Core Accounts segment will continue to be led by Lindey Jennings, Chief Underwriting Officer, Markel Surety, and will include its legacy business.

Markel Surety also announced the expansion of their branch network with new office locations in Red Bank, New Jersey; Chicago; and Sacramento, California; along with additional underwriting resources in Baltimore and Dallas.

