Markel Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Premiums Down Y/Y

Markel Group Inc. MKL reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted operating income of $21.61 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.1%. The bottom line deteriorated 16% year over year.

Including one-time items, MKL reported a net loss of $18.90 per share in the first quarter of 2026.

Markel’s first-quarter results were primarily affected by significant net investment losses, and lower premium volumes drove overall operating loss, partially offset by stronger investment income and lower expenses.

Markel Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Markel Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Markel Group Inc. Quote

Quarterly Operational Update of MKL

Total operating revenues of $3.5 billion, up 0.1% year over year, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%.

Earned premiums decreased 2% year over year to $2 billion in the quarter. The figure was lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.1 billion

Net investment income increased 8% year over year to $255.9 million in the first quarter, driven by higher interest income on fixed maturity securities and higher dividend income on equity securities. The figure was lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $262 million. However, this was more than offset by substantial net investment losses of $728 million.

Total operating expenses of Markel Group decreased 0.6% year over year to $3.1 billion due to lower losses and loss adjustment expenses, underwriting, acquisition, insurance expenses and other expenses.

Q1 Segment Update

Markel Insurance: Operating revenues decreased 1% year over year to $2.4 billion. Adjusted operating income rose 31% year over year to $369.4 million. The combined ratio improved 300 bps year over year to 93.

Industrial: Operating revenues rose 6% year over year to $883 million. Adjusted operating income decreased 16% year over year to $49.2 million.

Financial: Operating revenues decreased 9% year over year to $161.5 million. Adjusted operating income declined 55% year over year to $36.2 million.

Consumer and Other: Operating revenues declined 3% year over year to $280 million. Adjusted operating income rose 23% year over year to $39.7 million.

Financial Update

Markel Group exited the first quarter with investments, cash, and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of $36.5 billion as of March 31, 2026, down 2.6% from the 2025-end level. The decrease in invested assets was primarily attributable to a decline in the fair value of equity securities and cash used to repurchase shares of common stock.

Senior long-term debt and other debt balance increased 1.8% to $4.3 billion, as of March 31, 2026, from the 2025-end level.

Shareholders' equity was $18.1 billion at the first quarter of 2026-end, down 2.5% from the 2025-end level.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $15.6 million, down 95.8% year over year.

During the first quarter of 2026, MKL repurchased common shares worth of $134 million.

Zacks Rank

Markel Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Some Other Insurers

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WTW delivered first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.72 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. The bottom line grew 19% year over year.

Revenues increased 3% on an organic basis and 4% on a constant currency basis. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. Adjusted operating income was $537 million, up 12% year over year. Adjusted operating margin expanded 70 basis points (bps) to 22.3%. Adjusted EBITDA was $589 million, up 11% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.9%, which expanded 50 bps.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF reported first-quarter 2026 operating income of $2.10 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.8%. The bottom line improved significantly, from a loss of 24 cents to $2.10 per share year over year.

Total operating revenues for the quarter were $2.9 billion, reflecting a 12% year-over-year increase, though the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. SIGI reported first-quarter 2026 operating income of $1.69 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. The bottom line decreased 11% year over year.

Operating revenues of $1.4 billion increased 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level, driven primarily by higher net premiums earned and net investment income. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. Net premiums written decreased 1% to $1.3 billion. The figure was on par with our estimate.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Markel Group Inc. (MKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.