Markel (MKL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Markel Corp (Symbol: MKL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $1214.57, changing hands as low as $1206.62 per share. Markel Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MKL's low point in its 52 week range is $942.445 per share, with $1343.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1200.10.

