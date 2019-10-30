Markel (MKL) Q3 Earnings Down Y/Y, Revenues Beat Estimates

Markel Corporation MKL reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of $13.95 per share that declined 51% year over year.



The company witnessed top-line growth as well as excellent results from Markel Ventures.



Operational Update



Total operating revenues of $2 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%. The top line rose 11.1% year over year on higher premiums, investment income, product and services plus other revenues.



Total operating expenses of Markel increased 5.4% year over year to $1.8 billion.



Markel’s combined ratio improved 500 basis points (bps) year over year to 94% in the reported quarter.

Segment Update



Insurance: Net written premiums were up 15.7% year over year to $1.2 billion in the quarter under review.



Underwriting profit came in at $81.3 million, surging 91.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Combined ratio improved 400 bps year over year to 92% in the quarter under discussion.



Reinsurance: Net written premiums increased 4.2% year over year to $187.2 million.



Underwriting loss was $6.5 million, narrower than $33.7 million incurred in the year-ago quarter.



Combined ratio improved 1200 bps year over year to 103% in the third quarter.



Markel Ventures: Profit of $35.5 million increased 50% year over year.



Financial Update



Markel exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2.7 billion, up 34.8% from the level at year-end 2018.



Debt balance increased 29.5% to $3.9 billion as of Mar 31, 2019 from 2018 end.



Book value per share increased 17.6% from year-end 2018 to $768.98 as of Jun 30, 2019.



Net cash from operating activities was $711.9 million in the first nine months of 2019, down 6.7% year over year.



Zacks Rank



Performance of Other Insurers



