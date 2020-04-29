Markel (MKL) Q1 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Revenues Lag Estimates

Markel Corporation MKL reported first-quarter 2020 loss of $100.60 per share against prior-year quarter’s earnings of $42.76 per share.



The company witnessed soft performance of Insurance and Reinsurance Segments as well as higher operating expenses.

Operational Update

Total operating revenues of $2 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%. However, the top line rose 8.4% year over year on higher premiums, product and services plus other revenues.



Total operating expenses of Markel increased 27.6% year over year to $2.1 billion primarily due to higher losses and loss adjustment expenses, underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses as well as services and other expenses.



Markel’s combined ratio deteriorated 2300 basis points (bps) year over year to 118% in the reported quarter.



Segment Update



Insurance: Net written premiums were up 19.8% year over year to $1.2 billion in the quarter under review.



Underwriting loss came in at $206 million compared to underwriting profit of $52 million in the year-ago quarter.



Combined ratio deteriorated 2400 bps year over year to 119% in the quarter under discussion.



Reinsurance: Net written premiums declined 5.5% year over year to $452.7 million.



Underwriting loss was $33.9 million compared to underwriting profit of $3.4 million.



Combined ratio deteriorated 1600 bps year over year to 115% in the first quarter.



Markel Ventures: Profit of $41.8 million increased 39.6% year over year.



Financial Update

Markel exited the first quarter with investments, cash and cash equivalents of $3.8 billion, up 24.8% from the level at year-end 2019.



Debt balance increased 1.7% to $3.6 billion as of Mar 31, 2020 from 2019 end.



Book value per share decreased 12% from year-end 2019 to $705.68 as of Mar 31, 2020.



Net cash from operating activities was $65.7 million, up 250% year over year.



