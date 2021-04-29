Markel (MKL) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Up Y/Y

Markel Corporation MKL reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $10.12 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by about 11%. However, the bottom line rebounded from the year-ago loss of $8.92 per share.



Results accounted for strong, profitable growth across underwriting operations, focus on increasing operational efficiencies, strong performance at Markel Ventures as well as positive momentum in investment operations.

Markel Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Markel Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Markel Corporation Quote

Quarterly Operational Update

Total operating revenues of $2.4 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%. The top line rose 17.6% year over year on higher premiums earned, services and other revenues, and net investment income. The top line benefited from significant contributions from Lansing Building Products, which was acquired in the second quarter of 2020.



Earned premiums increased 13% in the quarter, reflecting continued growth in gross premium volume from new business and more favorable rates.



Net investment income increased 9.4% year over year to $96.6 million in the first quarter.



Total operating expenses of Markel increased 0.6% year over year to $2.2 billion primarily due to higher, underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses, services and other expenses, amortization of intangible assets.



Markel’s combined ratio improved 2400 basis points (bps) year over year to 94 in the reported quarter.

Segment Update

Insurance: Gross premium increased 16% year over year to $1.6 billion driven by new business and more favorable rates within professional liability, general liability, marine and energy and personal lines product lines.



Underwriting profit came in at $116.9 million, rebounding from the yearago loss of $206.4 million.



Combined ratio improved 2800 bps year over year to 90.6.



Reinsurance: Gross premiums increased 4% year over year to $532.5 million, driven by new business within general liability and professional liability product lines, partially offset by lower gross premiums within property product lines.



Underwriting loss of $23.2 million was narrower than $34 million loss incurred in the year-ago quarter.



Combined ratio improved 590 bps year over year to 109.1 in the first quarter.



Markel Ventures: Operating revenues of $706.6 million improved 38.2% year over year.



Operating income of $51.5 million increased 23% year over year.

Financial Update

Markel exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (invested assets) of $4.5 billion as of Dec 31, 2020, down 13.8% from 2020 end.



Debt balance increased 2.3% year over year to $3.6 billion as of Dec 31, 2020.



Book value per share increased 3.1% from year-end 2020 to $913.33 as of Mar 31, 2021.



Net cash from operating activities was $318.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, up nearly five-fold year over year.

Zacks Rank & Performance of Other Insurers

Markel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Of the insurance industry players that have reported first-quarter results so far, The Travelers Companies TRV, W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB and RLI Corporation’s RLI earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV): Free Stock Analysis Report



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB): Free Stock Analysis Report



RLI Corp. (RLI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Markel Corporation (MKL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.