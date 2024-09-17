Markel Group Stock Rises 11% YTD: More Room for Growth?

Markel Group Inc. MKL shares have gained 11% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s decline of 8.8%. Currently priced at $1,574.83, the stock is below its 52-week high of $1,670.24. This proximity underscores investor confidence and market optimism about this insurance company’s prospects.

MKL Outperforms Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings of Markel Group grew 46.2% in the last five years, better than the industry average of 14.4%. MKL has a solid surprise history. It surpassed earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing in the other two, the average being 35.4%.

MKL Trading Above 50-Day Moving Average

The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) of $1,564.30 and $1,512.55, respectively, indicating solid upward momentum. SMA is a widely used technical analysis tool to predict future price trends by analyzing historical price data.

Mixed Analyst Sentiment for MKL

Three of the five analysts covering the stock have raised estimates for 2024 and one of the six analysts has raised estimates for 2024 over the past 30 days. Two analysts have lowered estimates for 2025.



The consensus estimate for 2024 and 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 3.6% and 0.1%, respectively.



While the consensus estimate for 2024 indicates a 39.3% decline from the year-ago reported figure, the consensus estimate for 2025 indicates an increase of 12.4%.

Markel Group’s Favorable Return on Capital

MKL’s return on invested capital (ROIC) has increased every year. This reflects MKL’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income. ROIC in the trailing 12 months was 7.7%, higher than the industry average of 3.6%.

Factors Benefiting MKL Stock

MKL has been generating improved premiums. An improvement in new business volume, strong retention levels, continued increases in rates and expanded product offerings should help the insurer retain the momentum.



Investment income should continue to benefit from an improving rate environment, higher interest income on cash equivalents, fixed maturity securities and short-term investments due to higher yields.



Markel Group considers strategic buyouts a prudent approach to ramp up its growth profile. Acquisitions have helped the company enhance its surety capabilities, ramp up Markel Ventures’ revenues and expand its reinsurance product offerings. The insurer has been pursuing acquisitions to achieve profitable growth in insurance operations and create additional value on a diversified basis in Markel Ventures’ operations.



Higher revenues at construction services and transportation-related businesses due to a combination of increased demand, higher prices and growth, as well as a rise in production at one of the equipment manufacturing businesses, are expected to boost operating revenues. The increase also reflected a full-year contribution from Metromont.

Distribution of Wealth

Banking on a strong capital position, the company engages in share buybacks, a prudent way to distribute wealth to its shareholders. However, it presently prefers to invest in organic growth initiatives for its Insurance business. The company has a share repurchase program authorized by the board to buy back up to $750 million of shares. As of June 30, 2024, $456.2 million remained available for repurchases under the program. Also, given its solid cash position of $3.5 billion, the company should not face any difficulty in meeting short-term obligations.

Risks for Markel Group

However, Markel Group is exposed to catastrophe loss, inducing volatility in underwriting results. Exposure to cat loss always remains a concern, given its unprecedented nature. Also, the company has been experiencing an increase in operating expenses due to higher losses and loss adjustment expenses, underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses. MKL should strive to ensure that growth in total revenues outpaces the rise in expenses. Otherwise, the operating margin is likely to suffer.

MKL Shares Are Affordable

Markel Group is trading at a discount compared with the industry average. It presents a compelling investment opportunity with its attractive forward 12-month price-to-book ratio of 1.33X, lower than the industry average of 4.19X. Also, it has a Value Score of A.



However, shares of other players from the same space, such as 3M Company MMM, Honeywell International Inc. HON and Griffon Corporation GFF, are trading at a premium compared with the industry’s average.

Final Take on MKL

Given the company's strong stock performance, solid retention levels, an improving rate environment, favorable growth estimates and solid capital position, current shareholders may find it wise to hold onto MKL shares. Markel Group's new business volume, prudent capital deployment and affordability of the stock present significant growth opportunities. Markel Group currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

