Markel Group (MKL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Markel Group (MKL) reported $3.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.5%. EPS of $25.72 for the same period compares to $18.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.55 billion, representing a surprise of -0.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +36.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $18.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Markel Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Underwriting Expenses Ratio : 35.8% versus 35.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

Loss Ratio - Total : 60% compared to the 64.2% average estimate based on three analysts.

Combined Ratio : 95.8% compared to the 99.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

Expense ratio - Reinsurance Segment : 28.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 29.7%.

Combined Ratio - Insurance Segment : 97.1% versus 100.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

Expense ratio - Insurance Segment : 36.9% versus 36.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

Combined Ratio - Reinsurance Segment : 90.8% compared to the 103.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

Loss Ratio - Insurance Segment : 60.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 64.3%.

Operating revenues- Earned premiums : $2.09 billion compared to the $2.08 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.

Operating revenues- Net investment income : $237.10 million versus $248.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.

Net Earned Premiums- Insurance : $1.82 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.

Net Earned Premiums- Reinsurance: $271.55 million versus $254.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.

Shares of Markel Group have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Markel Group Inc. (MKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

