Markel Group (MKL) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Markel Group (MKL) to post quarterly earnings of $18.50 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. Revenues are expected to be $3.62 billion, up 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Markel Group metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- Net investment income' will reach $226.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +42.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenues- Earned premiums' will likely reach $2.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Earned Premiums- Reinsurance' stands at $239.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Earned Premiums- Insurance' at $1.81 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Underwriting Expenses Ratio' of 34.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 34.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Combined Ratio' reaching 98.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 94%.

Analysts expect 'Loss Ratio - Insurance Segment (Underwriting Ratios)' to come in at 64.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 59.3%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Markel Group here>>>



Over the past month, Markel Group shares have recorded returns of -4.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MKL will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Markel Group Inc. (MKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.