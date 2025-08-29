Markel Group (MKL) Down 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Markel Group (MKL). Shares have lost about 2.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Markel Group due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Markel Group Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Markel's Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Premiums Rise Y/Y



Markel Group Inc. reported second-quarter 2025 net operating earnings per share of $25.46, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. However, the bottom line decreased 1.9% year over year. Markel witnessed improved earned premiums and increased net investment income.

Quarterly Operational Update of MKL

Total operating revenues of $4 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. The top line increased 4.9% year over year. Earned premiums increased 3.1% year over year to $2.1 billion in the reported quarter. The figure was higher than our estimate of $2 billion.



Net investment income increased 3% year over year to $230 million in the second quarter driven by a higher yield and higher average holdings of fixed maturity securities in 2025. The figure was lower than our estimate of $263.9 million.



Total operating expenses increased 6.2% to $3.5 billion, owing to higher losses and loss adjustment expenses, underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses, product expenses, services and other expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets. MKL’s combined ratio deteriorated 280 basis points (bps) year over year to 96.3 in the reported quarter.

Segment Update

Markel Insurance: Earned premiums increased 2.9% year over year to $2.1 billion. Total operating revenues rose 2.9% year over year to 2.1 billion. Operating income decreased 51.3% year over year to 60.3 million.

The combined ratio for the reported quarter deteriorated 310 bps to 96.9 year over year.This was primarily due to adverse development during the year on its run-off risk-managed directors and officers product lines, as well as on its Global Reinsurance division, which the company has announced is being placed into run-off.



Investing: Operating income jumped 724.1% year over year to 822.4 million. This was primarily driven by higher net investment income, net investment gains and services and other revenues.



Markel Ventures: Operating revenues of $1.6 billion improved 6.5% year over year, driven by the contributions from the acquisitions of Valor and EPI, as well as improved performance at the construction services businesses. Operating income of $207.8 million increased 17% year over year

Financial Update

Markel exited the second quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $3.7 billion, up 0.8% from the 2024-end level. The debt balance increased 0.8% year over year to $4.4 billion as of June 30, 2025, from the 2024-end level.



Shareholders' equity was $17.3 billion as of the second quarter of 2025, up 2.4% from 2024-end. Net cash provided by operating activities was $880.5 million in the first half of 2025, down 27.18% year over year, reflecting lower net premium collections.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

At this time, Markel Group has a poor Growth Score of F, a score with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Markel Group has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

