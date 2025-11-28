Markel Group (MKL) Up 7.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Markel Group (MKL). Shares have added about 7.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Markel Group due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Markel Group Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Investment Income



Markel Group Inc. reported third-quarter 2025 net operating earnings per share of $30.90, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35.7%. The bottom line increased 78.2% year over year. Markel’s third-quarter results reflected higher premium volume in the Markel Insurance and Financial segments, improved net investment income and combined ratio, offset by higher operating expenses.

Quarterly Operational Update

Total operating revenues of $3.9 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%. The top line rose 6.5% year over year on higher earned premiums, net investment income, services and other revenues. Earned premiums increased 4.5% year over year to $2.2 billion in the quarter. The modest increase was due to higher premium volume in the Markel Insurance and Financial segments. The figure was higher than our estimate of $2.1 billion.



Net investment income rose 4.3% year over year to $245.7 million in the third quarter. The rise was due to higher interest income on fixed maturity securities due to a higher yield and higher average holdings of fixed maturity securities. The increase was partially offset by lower interest income on short-term investments due to lower average short-term investment holdings and lower short-term interest rates. The figure was higher than our estimate of $236.5 million and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $235 million.



Total operating expenses of Markel increased 3.6% year over year to $3.4 billion, primarily due to higher underwriting, acquisition, and insurance expenses, product expenses, as well as services and other expenses. The figure was higher than our estimate of $3.3 billion. MKL’s combined ratio improved 410 basis points (bps) year over year to 92.3 in the reported quarter.

Segment Update

Markel Insurance: Operating revenues increased 6.2% year over year to $2.4 billion. The uptick was driven by higher earned premiums, net investment income, and services and other revenues. Adjusted operating income increased 55.4% year over year to $428.5 million. The increase was driven by higher underwriting profits, other income, and net investment income. The combined ratio improved 400 bps year over year to 93.



Industrial: Operating revenues rose 5% year over year to $1 billion. The improvement was due to an increased contribution from the June 2024 Valor acquisition compared to 2024. Adjusted operating income decreased 9% year over year to $101.3 million. The decrease was due to the impact of higher materials and labor costs at certain of our businesses. It was partially offset by the benefit of higher revenues.



Financial: Operating revenues increased 16% year over year to $161.5 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher premium volumes for program services and lender services offerings, as well as the impact of a higher effective management fee rate for ILS investment management services.

Adjusted operating income decreased 23% year over year to $61.4 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to favorable loss development on the run-off of reinsurance contracts written by MCRe in 2024, all of which was attributable to noncontrolling interests.



Consumer and Other: Operating revenues grew 10% year over year to $291.4 million. The increase reflected the contribution from the EPI acquisition in 2025.

Adjusted operating income surged more than 40-fold year over year to $17.3 million. The increase was driven by the contribution from EPI, as well as the impact of higher sales volume of ornamental plants.

Financial Update

Markel exited the third quarter with investments, cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of $36.8 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, up 7.6% from 2024-end. The debt balance decreased 1% from 2024-end to $4.3 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025. The debt-to-capital ratio was 19% as of Sept. 30, 2025, which improved 100 basis points from 2024-end.



Shareholders' equity was $18 billion at the third-quarter 2025-end, up 6.6% from 2024-end. Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.1 billion in the first nine months of 2025, down 0.04% year over year.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a flat trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted 6.69% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Markel Group has a average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock has a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Markel Group has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Markel Group belongs to the Zacks Diversified Operations industry. Another stock from the same industry, 3M (MMM), has gained 2.6% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2025.

3M reported revenues of $6.32 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +0.4%. EPS of $2.19 for the same period compares with $1.98 a year ago.

3M is expected to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +8.9%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

3M has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

