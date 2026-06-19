Markel Group Leverages Acquisitions to Expand and Diversify Growth

Markel Group Inc. MKL uses acquisitions as a key component of its long-term capital allocation strategy. The acquisition strategy is designed to expand specialty insurance capabilities and distribution, enter attractive niche markets with strong underwriting expertise, deploy excess capital into businesses that can compound value over long periods and acquire founder-led businesses that can continue operating independently under a decentralized structure.



Markel Insurance, the company's core specialty insurance business, completed its acquisition of the London-based independent specialist marine managing general agent (MGA), The MECO Group, in June 2025. This strategic integration expands Markel Group's marine insurance footprint, strengthens its presence in the Asia-Pacific and European marine markets, and enhances its distribution relationships and product breadth.



In 2024, Markel Group acquired a majority interest in Valor Environmental and related operating companies, thereby expanding Markel Ventures' industrial and infrastructure operations.



The addition of such companies shows that Markel continues to pursue both insurance and non-insurance acquisitions to strengthen these engines and reduce dependence on any single market cycle.



Markel Group generally funds acquisitions through Insurance underwriting profits, internally generated capital and occasional debt issuance for larger transactions. The company's diversified business model provides multiple sources of cash that can be deployed toward acquisitions.



Acquisitions are a critical pillar of Markel Group's long-term growth strategy. They help the company expand its insurance franchise, diversify earnings, deploy capital efficiently and increase intrinsic value per share.



Markel Group's acquisition strategy differs from many other insurers because it is not focused solely on growing insurance premiums. Management aims to create a diversified collection of high-quality businesses that can compound intrinsic value over decades.

What About Its Peers?

Assurant, Inc. AIZ remains focused on acquisitions to expand its footprint in the connected living, automotive and device repair sectors. Strategic buyouts (such as RL Circular Operations, OptoFidelity, HYLA Mobile and The Warranty Group) fuel its growth by providing proprietary diagnostic technology, scaling circular supply chains and expanding into high-growth international markets. Acquisitions have played a pivotal role in transforming Assurant into a global, technology-driven leader in risk management, beyond its traditional insurance roots.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG is growing through mergers and acquisitions. During 2025, AJG completed 31 new mergers, representing around $3.5 billion of estimated annualized revenues. Looking at the pipeline, AJG has around 40 term sheets signed or being prepared, representing around $350 million of annualized revenues. AJG’s current cash position and strong expected free cash flow position it well for its pipeline of M&A opportunities. Over the next couple of years, AJG expects to have $10 billion to fund M&A, before utilizing any stock.

MKL’s Price Performance

Shares of MKL have lost 5.8% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 1.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MKL’s Undervaluation

The stock is undervalued compared with its industry. Its forward price-to-book value of 1.28X is lower than the industry average of 2.61X. It carries a Value Score of B.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Movement for MKL

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKL’s second-quarter and third-quarter 2026 EPS has both moved down 0.2% and 3.5%, respectively, in the past 60 days. The same for full-year 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved down 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The consensus estimate for MKL’s 2026 and 2027 EPS and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MKL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Markel Group Inc. (MKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.