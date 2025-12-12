Markel Group Inc. (MKL) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Markel Group (MKL)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 2.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $2133.5 in the previous session. Markel Group has gained 23.2% since the start of the year compared to the 17.2% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 10.4% return for the Zacks Insurance - Multi line industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 29, 2025, Markel Group reported EPS of $30.9 versus consensus estimate of $22.77 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 5.66%.

For the current fiscal year, Markel Group is expected to post earnings of $101.04 per share on $15.32 in revenues. This represents a 23.22% change in EPS on a 3.41% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $110.01 per share on $15.22 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.88% and -0.63%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Markel Group may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Markel Group has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 21X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 9.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 20.6X versus its peer group's average of 12.2X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Markel Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Markel Group fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Markel Group shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does MKL Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of MKL have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT). SPNT has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of D, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. SiriusPoint Ltd. beat our consensus estimate by 41.18%, and for the current fiscal year, SPNT is expected to post earnings of $2.44 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. have gained 11% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 9.28X and a P/CF of 19.27X.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is in the top 18% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for MKL and SPNT, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Markel Group Inc. (MKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.