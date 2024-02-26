News & Insights

Markel Group Appoints EVP Mike Heaton To Addl. Role Of COO

February 26, 2024

(RTTNews) - Markel Group Inc. (MKL) announced Monday that Mike Heaton will become Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer effective today. In this expanded role, he will oversee the day-to-day operations of the holding company and continue developing the system that supports Markel Group's family of companies.

Most recently, Heaton was Executive Vice President, where he led the transformation from Markel Corporation to Markel Group Inc. by establishing a more formal holding company identity, structure, and team.

As Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Heaton will oversee the day-to-day operations for Markel Group. He will continue to report to CEO Tom Gayner from Markel Group's global headquarters in Glen Allen, Virginia.

From 2016 to 2022, Heaton served as President of Markel Ventures, and he was Chief Operating Officer of Markel Ventures before that.

