MARKEL Earnings Results: $MKL Reports Quarterly Earnings

MARKEL ($MKL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $20.51 per share, beating estimates of $19.12 by $1.39. The company also reported revenue of $3,723,580,000, missing estimates of $3,806,039,964 by $-82,459,964.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MKL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
MARKEL Insider Trading Activity
MARKEL insiders have traded $MKL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS SINNICKSON GAYNER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $154,972
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
MARKEL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 347 institutional investors add shares of MARKEL stock to their portfolio, and 346 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 98,395 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $169,852,400
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 58,723 shares (-60.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $92,111,723
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 34,877 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $54,707,364
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 31,895 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,058,105
- EMPIRICAL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 31,382 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,172,549
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 19,361 shares (+209.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,369,277
- FIRST MANHATTAN CO. LLC. removed 18,605 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,183,430
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
MARKEL Government Contracts
We have seen $309,376 of award payments to $MKL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- DREDGE REPLACEMENT PARTS: $194,269
- GEORGETOWN RESERVOIR BASIN 2 DREDGE REPLACEMENT: $64,704
- TWIN DISK DREDGE TRANSMISSION: $50,402
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.