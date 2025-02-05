MARKEL Earnings Results: $MKL Reports Quarterly Earnings

MARKEL ($MKL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $20.51 per share, beating estimates of $19.12 by $1.39. The company also reported revenue of $3,723,580,000, missing estimates of $3,806,039,964 by $-82,459,964.

MARKEL Insider Trading Activity

MARKEL insiders have traded $MKL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS SINNICKSON GAYNER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $154,972

MARKEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 347 institutional investors add shares of MARKEL stock to their portfolio, and 346 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MARKEL Government Contracts

We have seen $309,376 of award payments to $MKL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

