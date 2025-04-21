MARKEL Earnings Preview: Recent $MKL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MARKEL ($MKL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,640,927,032 and earnings of $16.94 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MKL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MARKEL Insider Trading Activity

MARKEL insiders have traded $MKL stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN A MARKEL has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $5,589,203 .

. THOMAS SINNICKSON GAYNER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 200 shares for an estimated $355,773 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MARKEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of MARKEL stock to their portfolio, and 342 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MARKEL Government Contracts

We have seen $258,974 of award payments to $MKL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

MARKEL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MKL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $80,000 on 03/10, 03/07, 03/06 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.