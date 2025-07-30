Markets
Markel Corp Q2 Income Rises

July 30, 2025 — 06:10 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Markel Corp (MKL) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.107 billion, or $49.67 per share. This compares with $409.98 million, or $18.62 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.3% to $4.602 billion from $3.701 billion last year.

Markel Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.107 Bln. vs. $409.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $49.67 vs. $18.62 last year. -Revenue: $4.602 Bln vs. $3.701 Bln last year.

