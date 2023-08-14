Mark Zuckerberg Calls Off Elon Musk Cage Match, Says 'Time To Move On'

(RTTNews) - Co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms (META) Mark Zuckerberg has called off his widely publicized cage match with Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

Zuckerberg made the decision just two months after taking up Musk's challenge for a bout. The tech mogul on Sunday said that Musk is not serious about the challenge and "it's time to move on."

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead," he announced on Threads.

"If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously," he added.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg's post came two days after Musk posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the proposed fight would take place in "an epic location" in Italy. He wrote that it would be live-streamed on both X and Meta, and that "everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all."

"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck's foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location," Musk announced.

Last week, Musk said he would be getting an MRI of his neck and upper back to determine if he needed surgery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.