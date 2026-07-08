Mark Zuckerberg Admitted AI Agents "Hasn't Really Accelerated" as Meta Stock Dropped 5%

Key Points

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, held an internal discussion about the company's slow progress with AI agents.

Investors weren't pleased when that information leaked to Wall Street.

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Meta (NASDAQ: META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg held a town-hall meeting with his staff. And if the leaks from that meeting are true, he basically said that his company needs more time to make its artificial intelligence (AI) investments work. Investors were not pleased, sending the stock sharply lower on the news. This could be a big deal.

What is Zuckerberg's admission telling investors?

In a similar fashion to the internet-driven dot-com bubble, investors have been rewarding just about any mention of artificial intelligence. Just like during the dot-com bubble, when companies happily appended ".com" to their names, you have companies leaning into the AI theme. OpenAI, though not public (yet), is perhaps the prime example. But every company that invests in AI won't end up a winner.

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Meta's CEO basically just admitted that making AI work isn't as easy as you might hope. Despite that, the company is making drastic, rapid changes, including large staff reductions. Meta's top brass appears worried that it won't change quickly enough to keep up with the competition. That's not unreasonable, given that AI is a new and transformative technology.

The only problem is that it is new and transformative, and nobody has yet figured out what a sustainable business model looks like. There are billions of dollars going into AI, but all that is backing the spending up are predictions of what AI might be capable of. Notably, Meta just sold $25 billon in debt, which follows on a $30 billion debt sale in late 2025.

AI spending was the primary driver of the debt sales, suggesting the company is leaning hard into something that isn't working out as planned. It probably shouldn't be surprising that the pricing around the 2026 debt sale indicated that investors were more tentative than during the 2025 debt sale, according to Bloomberg. Meta's stock decline following the leak from the Zuckerberg town hall is basically illustrating the same concern, just in the stock market.

Not time to panic, but start watching more closely

It is too soon to suggest that Meta's investment in AI is a failure. In fact, given the company's size and importance in the tech sector, it will likely find a way to make AI work. However, that doesn't mean all of the AI spending it is doing will be financially rewarding. Investors are already starting to worry that money is being wasted on the AI effort, suggesting that you should probably pay increasing attention to Meta's AI progress. But don't stop at Meta. You should probably be paying extra attention to any AI spending that's taking place at the companies you own.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.